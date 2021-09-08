Sports
Bulldogs girls tennis team young but gaining experience
Nine girls who played tennis for Ramona High School during the 2020-21 season were seniors, but this season the Bulldogs only have five seniors and two juniors on their varsity team.
Ramona coach Troy Romero acknowledged that he has a young and inexperienced team, but is still optimistic.
I think the future looks very bright, he said of the 2021-22 season.
Three of the seniors Amanda Barrett, Emma Creason and Avalon Shelton are the only returning varsity players from last year. Barrett is Ramonas #1 singles player, while Creason and Shelton are the Bulldogs #1 doubles team.
The other two seniors, Zaida Gonzalez and Courtney Powers, played as Ramonas #2 double tandem. The two juniors, Aly Coronado and Sophia Scalise, were designated as Ramonas #3 doubles team. Gonzalez, Powers, Coronado and Scalise all previously played junior varsity tennis for the Bulldogs.
The #2 singles and #3 singles players are sophomore Hannah Ferguson and Isabel Wilson, respectively, who were both part of the 2020-21 junior varsity team.
They will be leaders for years to come, Romero said. They have a good foundation. They are just very young.
Romero kept 12 players on the varsity roster, placing freshmen on the team for the first time since 2017, he said.
(Romero became Ramonas girls head coach in 2016. Julia Failla was the freshman at the 2017 varsity.)
Five current freshmen, including three for the varsity team, have taken classes at the Riviera Oaks Racquet Club, where the Bulldogs play their home games. Romero describes Eleanor Bleakley as his #4 singles player and Caylei Crews and Katie Dusseault as his #4 doubles team.
All of our kids know how to play at some level, Romero said.
The 12 varsity players are all multisport athletes.
They are in good condition. They don’t get tired. They’re fighters, Romero said.
Currently, the junior varsity team has 11 players, including freshman Katherine Buonaugurio, who played in a varsity game. Thirty girls, including 16 freshmen, signed up to play tennis this year.
It was the best turnout I’ve ever seen, said Romero.
One of those girls has been injured and some have chosen not to play this year, although many of them have expressed a desire to be in the program in the coming years. Romero has not removed any players from the program this year.
Ramonas’ season started on August 24 with a home game against Monte Vista. The Monarchs won that 10-8 game. Although Ramona won five of nine sets in doubles, two of those losses had 7-6 scores, with Monte Vista winning the tiebreaking game and the other two Monarchs triumphing by 7-5 margins.
Gonzalez and Powers lost a 7-5 tiebreaker for a 7-6 loss and lost two 7-5 sets.
That’s just crushing, said Romero.
Creason and Shelton won a 6-0 set of the No. 1 Monte Vista doubles team, beating the other two Monarchs duos in 6-1 sets. Coronado and Scalise had a 6-1 win and a 7-6 loss, including a 7-4 tiebreaker. Crews and Dusseault played the other set as Ramonas #3 doubles, winning by a 6-4 margin.
It was good for the girls to get that high school tennis experience, Romero said.
El Camino traveled to Ramona for an August 26 game, which ended as a 13-5 Bulldogs win. El Caminos Alanna Jarvis gave the Wildcats three singles points with a sweep of her sets. The Wildcats only had two singles players, so Ramona won three sets by forfeit.
Ramona’s wins on the field were 6-0 to Ferguson, 6-2 to Barrett and 6-4 to Wilson. Creason and Shelton won 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2 sets. Coronado and Scalise won a 6-1 set while losing an 8-6 tiebreak game to a 7-6 loss. A 6-1 result gave Gonzalez and Powers their first win of the season, although they also suffered a 7-5 loss. Bleakley and Buonaugurio won a 6-0 double set as substitutes, while Crews and Dusseault won 6-1 in their lone set.
The third Ramona game of the season was a 14-4 home loss to Carlsbad on September 2.
We lost a tiebreak. We had a 5-7 and a couple of 4-6s, so it was closer than the score sounded, Romero said.
Ramona also won a tiebreaker game after Barrett and Carlsbad #1 single player Cecelia Crocker split the first 12 games. The tiebreak game must be won by at least two points, and the games 20th point gave Barrett an 11-9 victory.
It was a fight, Romero said.
Barrett won her other two sets with 6-2 scores.
Amanda is determined to make it a good year and come out strong, her coach said.
Creason and Shelton gave Ramonas another point against Carlsbad with a 6-3 victory.
The Fallbrook High School team travels to Riviera Oaks for a game on September 14 that will form the Valley League opener for both schools.
