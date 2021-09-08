Gators Ranked #2 in Baseball America’s Best Recruiting Classes 2021





GAINESVILLE, Fla. The 2021 University of Florida baseball program’s recruiting class was ranked #2 nationally and as the best class in the Southeastern Conference, as announced by Baseball America on Wednesday morning. With the announcement, Florida has now brought nine consecutive top-five recruiting classes to campus dating back to 2013, as rated by Baseball America. That is by far the longest active run in the country within the top five, as the second longest run of top five classes started in 2017. BA: Florida’s class was #1 on signing day last year, but three members of that group were drafted in the top 30 picks. The Gators slipped from first place as a result, but still extended their record run of top-five recruiting classes to nine. year.” Florida’s top five class record streak 2021 No. 2

2020 No. 5

2019 No. 3

2018 No. 5

2017 No. 2

2016 No. 3

2015 No. 2

2014 No. 3

2013 No. 1 As the top-ranked program in the conference, Florida’s No. 2 ranking leads a group of a nation’s leading 11 schools in the top 25 for the SEC. The other SEC schools that fall behind Florida in the rankings are Vanderbilt (No. 3), Arkansas (No. 4), Tennessee (No. 5), Alabama (No. 8), Mississippi State (No. 10), LSU (No. 14), Georgia (No. 15), South Carolina (No. 16), Texas A&M (No. 23), and Ole Miss (No. 25). Nationally, the only program to top the Gators was UCLA’s Pac-12 conference. Despite each of the top three signers signing Major League Baseball contracts this summer, the Gators still managed to recruit an impressive roster of sixteen freshmen and one transfer to Gainesville. Currently ranked as the No. 1 class in the country by Perfect Game alongside BA’s No. 2 ranking, Florida’s acclaimed group of incoming players can be found below. 2021-22 Florida Baseball Newcomers Name Position B/T Class residence High School/Previous Philip Abner LHP NS freshman Charlotte, North Carolina Charlotte Christian Jac Caglianone LHP/1B NS freshman Tampa, Florida. Plant HS Pierce Coppola LHP NS freshman Verona, New Jersey Verona HS Jorge DeGotic SS R/R freshman Miami, Florida. Belen Jesuit Prep Carsten Finnvold LHP NS freshman Boca Raton, Florida. American Heritage HS Ty Evans BY R/R freshman Lakeland, Florida. Lakeland Christian School Deric Fabian INF R/R freshman Ocala, Florida. North Marion HS Karl Hartman RHP R/R freshman Merritt Island, Florida. Rockledge HS Fisher Jameson RHP R/R freshman Lake Worth, Florida. Park Vista Community HS Rene Lastres C R/R freshman Hialeah Gardens, Florida. Calvary Christian Academy Brandon Neely RHP R/R freshman Seville, Florida. Spruce Creek HS Matt Prevesky BY NS freshman Apoka, Florida. apoka HS BT Riopel C L/R Senior Belleair, Florida. Coastal Carolina (transfer) Michael Robertson BY L/R freshman Venice, Fla. Venice Senior HS Corey Robinson BY R/R freshman Port Orange, Florida. Spruce Creek HS Samuel Sloan RHP R/R freshman Bartow, Florida. Lakeland Senior HS Anthony Ursittic RHP R/R freshman Fort Myers, Florida. Canterbury HS Stay tuned for more information on Florida’s fall baseball schedule for 2021 as details will be provided on FloridaGators.com in the coming weeks. Follow the Gators #GoGators

