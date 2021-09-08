ICC concerned about future of women’s cricket in Afghanistan





The International Cricket Council is concerned about the fate of the women’s game in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s claim that it would bar women from participating. The Taliban formed an interim cabinet after regaining control of the country and Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the cultural commission, suggested in an interview with Australian broadcaster SBS News that the worst fears of gender equality in sport would be realized . I don’t think women should be allowed to play cricket because there is no need for women to play cricket, he said. In cricket, they may face a situation where their face and body are not covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen that way. It’s the media age, and there will be photos and videos, and then people will look at it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan) do not allow women to play cricket or the kind of sports they are exposed to. Under ICC rules, full members must have a national women’s team, but Afghanistan was granted an exemption when they joined the herd in 2017. In November 2020, 25 female cricketers were awarded contracts by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, but their immediate future looks bleak. A statement from the governing body, issued to the PA news agency, read: The ICC is committed to the long-term growth of women’s cricket and despite the cultural and religious challenges in Afghanistan, steady progress has been made in this area since Afghanistan’s admission. as a full member in 2017. The ICC is monitoring the evolving situation in Afghanistan and is concerned about recent media reports that women are no longer allowed to play cricket. This and the impact it will have on the further development of the game will be discussed by the ICC board at the next meeting. That meeting was due to take place during the World Twenty20 Championship, which starts next month in the United Arab Emirates, but it is unlikely that an immediate ruling will be made. Story continues The future of Afghanistan’s men’s team on the international circuit is likely to be under scrutiny, but they will compete in the World Cup and their next scheduled test match, against Australia in November, is also likely to continue as behind-the-scenes debates continue over a appropriate response. England last played against Afghanistan at the 2019 World Cup (Tim Goode/PA) While the Taliban are expected to continue to support the men’s cricket team, which is a world championship star in leg spinner Rashid Khan, it seems unlikely that adverse attitudes to women’s participation will be eased, regardless of the implications it may have. can have. We have fought for our religion so that Islam can be followed. We will not exceed Islamic values, even if it provokes opposite reactions. We will not abandon our Islamic rules, Wasiq said. In cricket and other sports, women will not be given an Islamic dress code. Obviously they will be exposed and not adhere to the dress code, and Islam does not allow that.

