Alabama Basketball Guard Nimari Burnett Suffers from Season End Knee Injury





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Alabama Men’s Basketball Player Nimari Burnett suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the 2021-22 season, head coach Nate Haver Wednesday confirmed. The 6-4, 190-pound sophomore guard underwent successful surgery on his right knee Tuesday afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery. The operation was performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. head coach Nate Haver Remarks “We are certainly disappointed for Nimari and his family. Our program, his teammates and his family will support him every step of the way through the rehabilitation process. Even though it is a heavy loss for us, I know Nimari’s work ethic coupled with the fact He will be surrounded by the best of the best when it comes to our medical staff and team doctors give me full confidence that he will come back stronger and better than ever.” Played in 12 games as a freshman at Texas Tech in 2020-21 before choosing to enter the transfer portal where he signed with Alabama in April 2021

Averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.8 minutes per game, with the Red Raiders making contact at 88.9 percent of the foul line (32-of-36)

Scored a season-best 12 points on 2-for-3 shooting and made all seven of his free throw attempts while earning a season-high of six steals in 15 minutes of play against Grambling State

A five-star prospect according to ESPN, who ranked him as the No. 22 overall player and No. 4 guard in the country coming out of Prolific Prep in 2020

Rated as a four-star prospect by 247 sports, which also ranked him number 38 overall and number 8 player in his position (2020)

During his senior season, Burnett averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game at Prolific Prep Follow AlabamaMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest information about the team. General athletic news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rolltide.com/news/2021/9/7/mens-basketball-alabama-mens-basketball-guard-nimari-burnett-suffers-season-ending-knee-injury.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos