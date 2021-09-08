Sports
Fall season preview: women’s tennis
RIO GRANDE VALLEYThe University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team is excited about the upcoming fall season and doesn’t want to deviate from a process that brought them some success in the spring.
“I don’t think anything has changed”, UTRGV Head Coach West Nott said. “Yeah, it hurt to lose at the end of last year and we got a little taste of the success. I think that just motivated them to have a great summer and do the little things right. You can tell they They spent the time going to the gym. They played tournaments. They were on the practice courts, so I think that shows in a lot of the photos we share on social media. The proof is in the pudding. They’re doing well.”
The Vaqueros took advantage of their hard work over the summer and didn’t waste much time at the start of fall.
As on-field skills continue to hone, there are a few things the Vaqueros want to focus on as they build into the fall season.
One, staying healthy and two, it’s all about team chemistry.
“For us it’s staying injury free and getting to know the new players and getting the team spirit going,” Nott said. “They’ve done a great job starting out. They’ve done a great job over the summer putting in the tough hours on their own. We have a really motivated group so it’s made my life pretty good. Now I’m just trying to point them in the right direction for the first event.”
The Vaqueros open the fall at the Contender CrossFit Islander Open in Corpus Christi, followed by the Javelina Invitational in Kingsville. UTRGV will then compete in the Texas State Invitational in early October before closing the fall at the ITA Regionals in Fort Worth.
Having not had a fall season in 2020, the Vaqueros know how important the fall tournaments are. The benefits of holding fall tournaments range from gauging tennis level to team unity opportunities.
The Vaqueros plan to use the fall tournaments here in 2021 to their advantage.
“These tournaments are important,” Nott said. “They’ll help define our lineup, help them improve on some of the things they’re deficient in, and they’ll help build team chemistry by getting out and about and traveling with each other. helping us see how we interact in the van rides, hotel rooms and at the dinner table. I think these things are so great about fall college tennis.”
The Vaqueros welcome nine of the spring roster in Natalie Arce, Isabelle Bahro, Lea Karren, Kristyna Mamicova, Valeria Montero, Ana Platisa, Sandra Putzo, Katarina Sasaroga, and Alicia Thali.
Bahr is coming off a spring season where she earned WAC Freshman of the Year honors. Putz earned All-WAC Second Team honors in singles, while Karren, Montero and Sasaroga each earned All-WAC Honorable Mention honors.
The group of returnees have certainly bought into coaching Nott’s methodology since he took over the reins of the program. Coach Nott wants to see more of the same here in the fall.
“I want them to keep improving and keep doing what they’re already doing,” Nott said. “They do such a good job and do all the little things. They are professional on and off the pitch and get good grades. I think these are the things I’m looking for. They’re already doing it and I want to encourage them to stay on the same track.”
This fall, the Vaqueros will add two new faces to the program in Marjorie Souza and Stefanie Wilske.
The fall season can be difficult for newcomers, especially when they have yet to adjust to their environment and new teammates. According to coach Nott, the best would be for Souza and Wilske to keep it simple.
“I think the fall is very hard for all incoming freshmen,” Nott said. “They just get used to their living conditions, their teammates and the fact that they are not at home. For them, if they can do well in the classroom and perform every day with a great attitude in practice, they are winners in my mind After that winning will come naturally.”
Coach Nott was proud to see all of the team’s hard work stretched back to last spring, transitioned into summer and now into fall. With all the hard work, Coach Nott knows the team has almost everything together and hopes for even more success this fall.
Hopefully that will lead to more wins on the field.
“A great goal would be to hopefully win more games than lose,” Nott said. “Right now we’re at that tipping point I think where we can have a little bit more success and I think that would be a really good kudos if they can do that. It’s definitely going to be tough, but I think if we can do that as a group it would give them a lot of confidence going into spring.”
If autumn can give confidence to the Vaqueros, it will put them in a great position to make spring even more special.
