MS Dhoni guides Indian team for the T20 World Cup: BCCI secretary Jay Shah | Cricket





Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have retired from international cricket but he will be very much on the schedule as Team India look to win their second ICC T20 World Cup later this year, as the BCCI announced on Wednesday that the former India captain will be the mentor of the team for the tournament, which will be played in the UAE and Oman in October and November. “Former India captain @msdhoni to guide the team for the T20 World Cup,” BCCI quoted Honorary Secretary Jay Shah on Twitter. Also read | India Announces Squad for T20 World Cup: Ashwin Returns, Including Chakravarthy The tweet appeared moments after the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup was announced on BCCI’s Twitter handle. MS Dhoni, who had revolutionized Indian cricket when he led a young team to the title in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August 2020. played for India in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. All eyes were on Dhoni as he sat on a self-imposed exile from international cricket after the showpiece in 2019, but there was speculation that he would return to India in 2020 for the T20 World Cup. in Australia, was moved to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dhoni decided to close the curtains on his highly decorated career. ALSO READ – ‘Can’t control my emotion, another World Cup’: Twitter fired after BCCI announced Dhoni will be guiding T20 WC squad He has since played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings. India squad for 2021 ICC T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (Vice Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Dhoni had an amazing career in which he became the only international captain to win all three major ICC tournaments: the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC World Cup and also the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He also led the team to the finals of the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2015 ICC World Cup and 2016 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. During the press conference to announce the squad, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Dhoni’s mentoring role will be limited to the T20 World Cup. “(I) spoke to him in Dubai. He agreed to be mentor only for WT20 and I discussed with my colleagues and they are all on the same line. I spoke to Captain (Virat Kohli) and Vice Captain (Rohit Shamra ) and everyone agreed,” he was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

