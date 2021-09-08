Tennis has no age limit: 5 tips to prevent injuries

Tennis can be tough on the body. We have five tips to prevent injuries.

The Olympics may be over, but the professional tennis world is not resting the main draw of the US Open 2021 started just a short month after Tokyo. While it’s fun to watch the pros battle it out at Arthur Ashe Stadium, it can be even more fun to try the game out for yourself.

Credit: Moses Alex

And why not? Tennis has many health benefits, including reports of: increased musculoskeletal health. It also supports mental health: Research has shown that recreational tennis can create a sense of community and belonging to his players.

These benefits can be achieved at any skill level and at any age. The Tennis Industry Association’s Tennis participation report 2019 indicated that about 12% of American tennis players are between the ages of 45 and 55. Another 11% are 55 and older. Together, these two groups account for an estimated four million Americans.

The downside of all sports is that they come with the inherent risk of injury. A study from 2021 found that tennis injury rates remained constant between 2010 and 2019, and while consistently is better than increasing, there is always room for improvement.

Here are five simple tips to help prevent tennis-related aches and pains:

Warm up before playing (cool down after)

the USTA, the governing body of tennis in the US and host of the US Open, recommends that players “be smart about how you prepare your body for a match and how you recover.”

Traditionally, this includes stretching, but Robert Axtell, professor and graduate coordinator for the Department of Health & Movement Sciences at Southern Connecticut State University, encourages “mini tennis” instead.

In mini tennis, players do not start at the baseline, but at the service line in the middle of the field. The goal is not to beat your opponent, but to keep the ball in play, working together for five to ten minutes on shortened forehands and backhands.

Axtell, a tennis player himself, explained that this warm-up time increases the body’s tissue temperature, which in turn reduces the risk of injury.

Static stretching (when you deliberately hold a stretch for a few seconds at a time) is better suited for cooling down. According to Axtell, this beforehand “can negatively impact strength activities, such as forehands and backhands,” due to the potential for muscle or tissue damage, decreased neural activity, and other factors. There are several stretches that players can use.

In fact, many of the stretches that apply to pickleball are effective for tennis players, as both are racket sports and use similar muscle groups.

Stay hydrated

While hydration is important in any form of physical activity, it is crucial for outdoor tennis, where the sun, heat and wind can affect the game and the players.

To minimize weather-related stress on your body, try to play at the end of the day when temperatures are cooler, such as before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Players can also hit indoors, where the fields are temperature controlled.

Indoors or out, Axtell recommends players drink about 6 ounces of liquid when switching or pausing, even if they are not thirsty. “The amount of water to drink depends on many factors,” Axtell said, but his recommendations come from: a 2016 study about fluid intake in tennis.

Wear tennis shoes

Not all sneakers support your foot and ankle in the same way. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, tennis shoes “provide stability in all directions.” This is especially important in a sport where players move back and forth and both forward and backward.

Both Axtell and John Pagano, a professional tennis instructor and the owner of Trumbull’s Tennis Club in Conn., echoed this advice: Incorrect shoes can lead to slips, falls, and sprains. Buy shoes made specifically for tennis to avoid injury. They are available online and at most sporting goods stores.

Check Your Grip ((pictures here))

Your racket is the only thing that ever touches the ball, making it the most important part of tennis. “You don’t need the latest and greatest model,” Pagano explained. More important, on the other hand, is the grip of your racket.

When a grip is too small or too large, the racket can spin in the player’s hand. This can cause abuse. But more concerning is the strain it puts on the wrist and forearm.

To check your grip, Pagano recommends a quick test. Hold your racket and look at the gap between your fingertips and the bottom of your hand. Ideally, there should be a bit of space between the two.

While comfort is an important consideration, the general rule of thumb is that when your fingers are very close to or touching your palm, the grip is too small. If the gap is big, it’s too big.

To fix a small grip, players can purchase an overgrip: a thin grip that is wrapped over the current grip of the racket. This increases the size step by step. “Unfortunately,” Pagano said, “there aren’t many options if a handle is too big.” In this case, he recommends looking at a new racket.

Try a clinic

Some tennis injuries, such as: tennis elbow, are the result of an incorrect hitting technique. Others result from incorrect footwork, which often leads to falls. Pagano has often seen these injuries in his role as a teacher. He recommends formal instruction, such as group clinics, as a way to strengthen proper technique and reduce these injuries.

“Tennis is a rigorous sport,” Pagano said. “Learning proper technique can eliminate some risk of injury.”

Tennis clubs usually offer long-term and short-term clinics. If that sounds daunting, most also offer walk-in programs, where players choose individual days and times to participate. These programs are a great way to get instruction and also to meet fellow tennis players. Check your local club for the schedule and specials.

Whether you play singles or doubles, indoors or out, or even regularly or occasionally, small steps can lead to big changes when it comes to injury prevention.