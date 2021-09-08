SEC Announces Mizzou Womens Basketball Conference Schedule





COLUMBIA, Mo. The Southeastern Conference released the women’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday, with Mizzou playing Women’s Basketball at home against the defending SEC tournament champion South Carolina on Thursday, December 30. Along with South Carolina, Mizzou will host Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Kentucky at the Mizzou Arena. To wrap up the SEC schedule, the Tigers will make road trips to Vanderbilt, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. Following the SEC opener, Mizzou will head out for the first time on Jan. 2 to take on Vanderbilt. Mizzou looks set to extend his winning streak against the Commodores, having won five in a row. The Tigers return home on January 6 to face Auburn for back-to-back road games in Arkansas (January 9) and at LSU (January 13). The Tigers return home for a two-game homestand, starting on January 17 against Georgia. After tipping over with the Bulldogs, Mizzou hosts the defending SEC Regular Season champion Texas A&M on January 23. The Tigers will be en route the month of January, traveling to the state of Mississippi on January 27 and to Alabama on January 30. The month of February kicks off Mizzou hosting Ole Miss on February 3rd before heading to Knoxville to take on the challenge. the Lady Vols on February 10. It will be the 14th meeting between Mizzou and Ole Miss, in which the Tigers have won 12 in a row against the rebels. The Tigers then face Arkansas at home on February 17 before heading out for a game with Georgia (February 17). Mizzou has won two of their last three match-ups against the Bulldogs in Athens and won seven of their last 11 games against Arkansas. Two of the final three games of the regular season will be at home against Mississippi State starting February 20. The Tigers then face Kentucky (February 24) for the regular season finale on February 27 in Florida. The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament 2022 will be held March 2-6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. 3...2...1...?? The 2021-22 ?????? ???????????????? is here ???? pic.twitter.com/hWzk4B6zOU — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) September 8, 2021 Tip-off times and TV designations will be announced at a later date. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale. To purchase or renew your subscriptions, visit mutigers.com/feature/WBBTix or call the Mizzou Ticket office at 1-800-CAT-PAWS. 2021-2022 Women’s Mizzou Basketball SEC Schedule Date opponent 2021-22 Record Thursday, December 30 South Carolina 26-5, 14-2 SEC

Sunday, January 2 at Vanderbilt 4-4, 0-3 SEC

Thursday January 6 Auburn 5-19, 0-15 SEC

Sunday, January 9 in Arkansas 19-9, 9-6 SEC

Thursday, January 13 at LSU 9-13, 6-8 SEC

Monday, January 17 Georgia 21-7, 10-5 SEC

Sunday, January 23 Texas A&M 25-3, 13-1 SEC

Thursday, January 27 at Mississippi State 10-9, 5-7 SEC

Sunday January 30 in Alabama 17-10, 8-8 SEC

Thursday February 3 Ole Miss 15-12, 4-10 SEC

Thursday, February 10 at Tennessee 17-8, 9-4 SEC

Sunday February 13 Arkansas 19-9, 9-6 SEC

Thursday, February 17 at 21-7, 10-5 SEC in Georgia

Sunday February 20 Mississippi State 10-9, 5-7 SEC

Thursday February 24 Kentucky 18-9, 9-6 SEC

Sunday February 27 in Florida 12-14, 3-11 SEC

March 26 SEC tournament Nashville, Tennessee.

