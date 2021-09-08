Sports
San Diego is the first stop of the Junior Tennis Tournament Series
ProtoStar Foundation announced Wednesday that the Matt Stevenson Junior Tennis Tournament series, designed to promote the importance of adolescent mental health, will begin with a San Diego tournament starting Saturday.
Inaugurated in San Diego in 2019, the tournament is expanding to New York and Washington, DC. on a statement from the foundation.
The San Diego event will run singles and doubles Saturday through Monday at the Mountain View Sports & Racquet Club, 6401 Skyline Drive. The tournaments are sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association.
As part of the series, the ProtoStar Foundation is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to introduce The Power of Mental Health, an awareness campaign that provides a forum to talk about depression, anxiety, and suicide prevention. Tables at the tournaments will give junior players information on which boards to look out for and where to get help. Parents and coaches can also sign up for online or in-person workshops conducted by AFSP.
Depression, anxiety and suicide are difficult topics to talk about, both in sports and everyday life, but they need to be addressed, said Gary Poon, president and founder of the ProtoStar Foundation. This is a very critical time in mental health, and we hope the MSJTT series and The Power of Mental Health campaign will help make this topic part of the conversation, whether on the tennis court, in the locker room or around the kitchen table. said Poon.
