San Diego is the first stop of the Junior Tennis Tournament Series





< class=""> Photo from Pixabay ProtoStar Foundation announced Wednesday that the Matt Stevenson Junior Tennis Tournament series, designed to promote the importance of adolescent mental health, will begin with a San Diego tournament starting Saturday. Inaugurated in San Diego in 2019, the tournament is expanding to New York and Washington, DC. on a statement from the foundation. The San Diego event will run singles and doubles Saturday through Monday at the Mountain View Sports & Racquet Club, 6401 Skyline Drive. The tournaments are sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association. As part of the series, the ProtoStar Foundation is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to introduce The Power of Mental Health, an awareness campaign that provides a forum to talk about depression, anxiety, and suicide prevention. Tables at the tournaments will give junior players information on which boards to look out for and where to get help. Parents and coaches can also sign up for online or in-person workshops conducted by AFSP. Depression, anxiety and suicide are difficult topics to talk about, both in sports and everyday life, but they need to be addressed, said Gary Poon, president and founder of the ProtoStar Foundation. This is a very critical time in mental health, and we hope the MSJTT series and The Power of Mental Health campaign will help make this topic part of the conversation, whether on the tennis court, in the locker room or around the kitchen table. said Poon. According to JAMA Pediatrics, one in six American youth ages 6 to 17 develop a mental health disorder every year. The suicide rate among children and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 rose by 56% between 2007 and 2016, according to federal officials, and is the second leading cause of death for young people. Today’s society focuses on teaching kids to work hard and constantly pursue their passions, and this is emphasized even more in sports, said Lisa Horowitz, a staff scientist and clinical psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health. Helping young people start these important conversations with trusted adults is a critical suicide prevention strategy. We need to help young people understand that being mentally healthy in life is different from mental toughness in competition, Horowitz said. Seizing opportunities to talk to children when they are doing what they love, such as playing tennis, helps them understand that they are not alone and that help is available. The inspiration behind the MSJTT Series came from the late Matt Stevenson, a tennis professional who ran junior tennis programs in the Washington, DC area. Before committing suicide in 2017 at the age of 32, he had written extensively about his own mental health issues, asking for children to be made aware of the importance of staying mentally healthy and seeking help when they needed it. If we can make a positive difference in just one child’s life, the tournaments will be worth all the time, effort and resources we put into it, Poon said. All tournament fees and donations benefit the Matt Stevenson Junior Tennis Fund, which supports junior tennis programs in low- to middle-income areas. A portion of the net proceeds can also be donated to the tournament sites’ junior tennis programs. The New York event will be held September 17-19 and the Washington, DC event will take place October 2-3. City news service

