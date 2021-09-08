SFIA report reveals how people stayed active in 2020 despite COVID-19 – Footwear News

Despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, people have found ways to stay active in 2020. According to the In the Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s “State of the Industry” report, 229.7 million people were employed in the US in 2020, with a 75.6% participation rate. This is higher than in 2019, when 221.6 million people were active at a rate of 73.2%. The number also surpasses the percentage five years ago, of 214.3 million active Americans with a 72.9% employment rate.

In addition, the SFIA report revealed a decline in the total number of inactive Americans in 2020. Last year, there were 74.3 inactive people in the US, with an inactivity rate of 42.4%. This is less than in 2019, when 81.2 million people were inactive with an inactivity rate of 26.8%.

The reasoning behind these shifts, the report said, centered on pandemic restrictions on “traditional lifestyle and leisure decisions.”.”

Despite the increase in activity, the report noted: Americans have generally gained weight during the pandemic. SFIA also stated that the lifestyle changes and restrictions took away “the commitment and imposed discipline to be active through team sports, group activities and fitness clubs”, and many previously involved in these suffered an overall decline in activity level in 2020.

Related

In terms of what people were up to, the report revealed: outdoor activities and racket sports saw the largest pandemic increases.

Specific to outdoor sports were walking for fitness and walking No. 1 and 2, respectively, in the top 25 of sports and activities by participants in 2020. For whatThere were approximately 114 million participants, an increase of 2.3% from 2019. In terms of walking, there were 57.8 million participants last year, a change of 16.3% from the previous year.

According to the SFIA report, total participation in outdoor sports was 52.9% in 2020, up from 48.4% in 2015.

The growth in the number of hiking trips should come as no surprise, as boot sales have soared during the pandemic.

During a presentation last month by The NPD Group Inc. at the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver, Matt Powell, the sports industry’s senior advisor, outlined the high-growth categories, including hiking and trekking shoes. According to NPD data, revenue in the category for the 12 months ended May 2021 grew 20% from the same figure in 2019, up $53 million.

NPD also unveiled the best-selling outdoor gear in the US by dollars sold, tracking its e-commerce channels for Athletics Specialties, Sporting Goods, Outdoor Specialties and Sports Specialties.

The data showed that Merrell had three of the top 10 best-selling hiking/trekking shoes for the 12 months ending May 2021, including the No. 1 seller: the Moab 2 Mid WP with an average price of $128. The other Merrell- styles in the top 10 include the Moab 2 WP Low ($116), which came in at number 5, and the Moab 2 Vent ($95), which came in at number 6.

Boots from other brands that topped the best-seller list included the Keen Targhee 3 Mid WP ($137), the Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX ($150), and the Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid WP ($96).

The walking tree shouldn’t come as a surprise either. A survey conducted by Rockport and First Insight in late March found that more than half of Americans (53%) now walk 1 to 5 miles more each day than they did before the pandemic. And they seem to have developed a regular habit, with 36% walking at least 1 to 2 miles daily and 21% walking 3 to 4 miles.

And in the fourth quarter of 2020, hiking shoe retail sales grew by low single digits, according to The NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service.

Other Popular Outdoor Activities to Crack the Top 10 in the SFIA Report about 2020 were running/jogging (50.7 million participants), cycling (44.5 million), fishing (42.6 million) and camping (36.1 million).

As for racket sports, tennis and table tennis made great gains. Tennis, which came in at number 20 of the top 25, saw 21.6 million participants in 2020, up 22.4% from 2019. And table tennis, which secured the number 23 spot, had 16.9 million participants. , a gain of 13.1% from the previous year.

Some of the sports and activities mentioned above were also among the fastest growing of the year. Camping secured the number 3 spot in the top 25 fastest growing sports and activities list for 2020, with an annual change in participation of 28%. Meanwhile, tennis came in at number 4, hiking at number 7 and table tennis at number 10.

Skateboarding and surfing saw the largest percentage gains in 2020, with an annual increase of 34.2% and 28.2%, respectively.