Kentucky WBB Announces 2021-22 Schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. With eleven games against teams that made it to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including four games against teams that made it to the Elite Eight, the University of Kentucky’s 2021-22 women’s basketball schedule has been announced.

“We are very excited to announce our schedule for the upcoming season”, second year head coach Kyra Elzy said. “We have a solid slate in place that will challenge our team from start to finish. Hosting West Virginia and DePaul at home are two great non-conference games for our fans. Add to that the always tough SEC schedule and it would be for an exciting 2021-22 Season. I am proud of the hard work our team has put in this summer. That strong work ethic has also carried over into the preparation for the season. I want our players to experience Big Blue Nation to the fullest. are available and at a great price. Let’s pack Memorial and create a home advantage unmatched in the country.”

The 2021-22 season kicks off on November 4 when the Wildcats host Lee University for an exhibition game at Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky officially kicks off the season on November 9 vs. Presbyterian home and receives North Alabama two days later on November 11. The only road game of November is in Indiana on November 14 before closing the month with home games against Winthrop on November 21 and La Salle on November 28. Another non-conference game may be added for November.

December kicks off with the UK hosting West Virginia at Memorial Coliseum on December 1 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge., UK will host Merrimack College on December 5 before traveling downtown to host DePaul at Rupp Arena in Central Bank Center on Dec. 9. The Wildcats travel to Louisville on December 12 to play the local rival as part of ESPN’s Jimmy V Classic. VK will end its non-conference schedule with home games against Morgan State on December 17 and USC Upstate on December 19.

The Southeastern Conference program kicks off on December 30 when the UK travels to Auburn. The new year kicks off with a two-game home game featuring a January 3 showdown with the state of Mississippi and a January 6 fight with Georgia, both at Memorial Coliseum. After a trip to South Carolina on January 9 and a farewell date the following Thursday, the UK will play in Tennessee on January 16. January ends with the UK hosting Florida on January 20 and Ole Miss at the Rupp Arena on January 23 before road trips to Vanderbilt on January 27 and LSU on January 30.

Kentucky kicks off February with back-to-back home games against the last two regular-season SEC champions, where Texas A&M takes place on February 6 and South Carolina on February 10. After a short road trip in Alabama on February 13, the UK will host Vanderbilt on February 17, then hit the road for back-to-back games in Arkansas on February 20 and Missouri on February 24. UK will conclude the regular season against Auburn at home on February 27.

The regular season will conclude with the 2022 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament to be held for the seventh time at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The tournament, in which all 14 teams participate, starts on March 2 and will be concluded with the championship game on March 6.

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins March 18-21 with the first and second rounds and ends with the Final Four on April 1 and 3.

The women’s basketball television schedule will be announced at a later date, as will the times for all conference and non-conference games.

Big Blue Madness Presented by Papa John’s will serve as the annual kick-off to the basketball season. The event will be held at the Rupp Arena on October 15 from 7pm ET. Tickets for Big Blue Madness will be free again this year, but due to health and safety precautions, there will be no personal public distribution at Memorial Coliseum. Details on ticket distribution will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky Women’s Basketball 2021-22 season tickets are now on sale at UKathletics.com/tickets as the #ElzyEra excitement continues to mount. Subscription renewals are also available to current subscribers and the renewal deadline is September 16.

Fans can purchase new season tickets online at UKathletics.com/tickets or by calling the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Season tickets offer significant savings over the cost of buying tickets for a single match. Season ticket prices include entry to all Kentucky women’s basketball home games at Memorial Coliseum and Rupp Arena.

New season ticket purchases are available in three areas, starting with general admission benches (sections RR-ZZ) for $60 per ticket or $50 per ticket if you buy four or more. Top-level reserved seats (AA-JJ sections) and lower-level reserved seats (RZ sections) are available for $80 per ticket, while lower-level reserved seats (AJ sections) are sold out again this season. Seat locations will be assigned in September after the current season ticket holder’s renewal deadline.

It was a successful first season for the Kentucky women’s basketball program under head coach Kyra Elzy , which led Kentucky to a top 20 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today/Coaches Top 25 throughout the season. Elzy became the first British women’s basketball head coach to lead her team to the NCAA tournament in their first season at the helm.

During the 2020-21 season, Kentucky defeated five ranked opponents, including back-to-back against top-15 teams for the first time since 2013. The two wins led to Elzy being named the espnW National Coach of the Week and the United States. Basketball Writers Association placed first team of the week in the UK. UK was one of 10 teams in the country to take four wins against the top 25 NCAA NET teams competing in the tournament.

The Wildcats will return much of their 2020-21 production, including consensus first-team All-America honoree Rhyne Howard . Howard averaged 20.7 points per game, 7.3 rebounds per game and a team-best 91 assists last season. Kentucky’s third, fourth and fifth top scorers also return in Dre’una Edwards , Robyn Benton and Blair Green . Point guard Jazmine Massengil , who missed the first half of the season due to NCAA transfer rules after finishing second on the team in assists per game. Overall, the UK is returning 70 percent of its score, three-pointers made and assists, while returning 64 percent of its rebounds and 60 percent of its steals.

For more information about the Kentucky women’s basketball team, visit UKathletics.com or follow @KentuckyWBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.