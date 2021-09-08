The Most Successful Countries in the Paralympic Games – 24/7 Wall St.





Special Report The 2021 Summer Paralympics have just ended in Tokyo. In total, 163 countries sent 4,537 athletes to the competitions that highlight the athletic performance of people with physical and mental disabilities. The history of the Paralympics goes back to World War II. In 1944, British physician Dr. Ludwig Guttmann established a spinal cord injury rehabilitation center at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in England. The aim of the center was to help wounded ex-servicemen recover through sports activities and competitions. In July 1948, Dr. Guttmann a team of 16 wounded soldiers in an archery competition during the opening ceremony of the London Olympics. He called it the Stoke Mandeville Games. In 1952 a team of Dutch ex-soldiers took on the British athletes and the International Stoke Mandeville Games was launched. From there, the games evolved into what we know today as the Paralympic Games. Rome was the face of the first Summer Paralympics in 1960. A total of 400 athletes from 23 countries took part in that first year. In 1976 the first Paralympic Winter Games were held in Sweden. Beginning with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul and the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville in France, the Olympics and Paralympic Games are held at the same venue. Where have the Olympics been in the past? See the locations of the last 31 Summer Olympics. Athletes are classified into six categories: amputee, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, spinal cord injury, intellectual disability, and les autres (athletes who don’t fit those categories, but another such as dwarfism). Within those groups, athletes are further classified according to the severity of their disability. In total, Paralympic athletes compete in 28 categories: 22 in the summer and six in the winter. This year, badminton and taekwondo were new to the summer games. Unfortunately, the games are not without controversy. In 2000, the Spanish basketball team was disqualified after a member revealed that the team had not undergone medical tests to determine the members’ disability. The team lost its gold medals. See how many Olympians come from your state. To determine the all-time best nations at the Paralympic Games, 24/7 Wall St. looked at the all-time medal standings for both the Summer and Winter Games using data from the International Paralympic Committee. Click here for the best countries of all time at the Paralympic Games

