Afghan women’s cricket at risk after reported Taliban opposition





Question marks have been raised over Afghanistan’s future in international cricket, following the Taliban’s reported opposition to women who play the sport. The ramifications have already started when Australian Sports Minister Richard Colbeck told ABC Afghan athletes would remain “welcome in Australia, but not under the banner of the Taliban”. The men will play their first-ever Test in the country later this year, but in light of these events there is now some doubt. The ICC said it was monitoring the evolving situation in Afghanistan and was concerned about media reports that women are no longer allowed to play cricket. A spokesperson said: “This and the impact it will have on the further development of the game will be discussed by the ICC board at its next meeting.” On Wednesday, the deputy head of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said: SBS News that it was not “necessary” for women to play cricket because “they could end up in a situation where their faces and bodies will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen that way.” The senior members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board seem to have expected this attitude from their government. Earlier this week, ACB chief executive Hamid Shinwari admitted to ESPNcricinfo that the women’s play was “at risk”. as the acting chairman, Azizullah Fazli, said: BBC Pashto that it would be allowed to continue as long as the players adhered to Islamic rules. Fazli also said that they will now train in exclusive women’s centers and that Dina Barakzai would serve as the head coach. The men’s team will participate in the T20 World Cup in the UAE next month, but there is concerns about the test match they will play against Australia in November. “It’s an extremely challenging and complex situation,” CA CEO Nick Hockley told TO BE radio. “There are so many layers and it really transcends cricket “The current situation is that Afghanistan is a full member of the ICC, that they will play in the T20 World Cup, but we are working very closely together and having the right discussions with the ICC, with the Australian government and eventually we will take our lead.” take over from them. “We don’t have answers yet, but we are in talks and taking advice from all relevant organisations. “We definitely want women’s and girls’ cricket around the world to grow and become strong. The current situation is very new, international cricket is trying to understand its implications, but it is something that we will continue to monitor closely. “ “I think it’s something that’s being closely monitored and observed. I think here in Australia we’ve been a real driving force in breeding women’s and girls’ cricket.” Afghanistan is the only full-fledged member to have received such status without an operational women’s team present. Last year, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced their first contracts for women because they wanted to build a team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://africa.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/32168807/afghanistan-women-cricket-danger-taliban-reported-opposition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos