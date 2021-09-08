The Tragic History of Football in Evansville





EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) 100 years of high school football in Evansville has resulted in timeless moments of triumph, teamwork and touchdowns. But it is also marred by tragedy. According to a report by the National Center for Catastrophic Injury, 218 middle and high school players died from soccer injuries from 2000 to 2018. A century of football has led to three known deaths in Evansville that illustrate just how brutal the sport can be. In 1908, Albert Daugherty was playing with an Evansville YMCA team when he was caught under a pile. Daugherty broke his back and died days later. The response to the tragedy shocked the community and prompted parents to reconsider letting their children play soccer. Rex Mundi Football: success in a short time

The outcry at young men who were so hurt and crippled by football, they asked that all of the parents of the football teams give permission to play because it was dangerous,” recalls Vanderburgh County historian Stan Schmitt, “And the majority of the parents refused to sign, so the remainder of the high school’s football schedule for that year was canceled in 1908. But it wouldn’t be the last death on the roster. In 1951, bosses Richard Stock collapsed during training from a brain injury and was pronounced dead when he reached the hospital. The most recent death occurred in October 1982 at Central High School. On the eve of the Bears season finale, junior linebacker Scott Cowen complained to coach Don LeDuc about a headache after making a tackle. LeDuc sent him to the sidelines to rest, but what happened next will never be forgotten by teammate Scott Pfingston: He took off his helmet and immediately clutched his head. And he just lay back. It kind of hit a crescendo. He screamed out, it was kind of a nasty, high-pitched scream. He said: My God, my God, I am dying. It was a matter of moments, even before the ambulance got there, he just got really quiet. Cowen underwent emergency brain surgery but died more than a week later. A defensive football team captain, a star on the baseball team and a 4.0 student in the class, the loss of Cowens was a crushing blow to the community. 100 Years of Football: Evansville’s Coaching Brotherhood

It echoed through the whole class. You felt that at school too. That whole year was different. It was just weird. Cowen’s legacy is preserved at Central High School. The weight room at the school is named after him, and a baseball field also bears his name.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tristatehomepage.com/100-years-of-football/100-years-footballs-tragic-history-in-evansville/

