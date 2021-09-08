Hempfield welcomes new hockey coach

Through:



Wednesday September 8, 2021 | 15:40

A Dutch field hockey player shoots the ball with her stick during a women’s hockey game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, August 12, 2016. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Hempfield field hockey, a program without at least a .500 record since its inception nearly 20 years ago, this season will look to former St. Francis (Pa.) midfielder Nikki (Snyder) Schmitt in hopes of building a winner.

She replaces Michele Fischer, whose teams at Hempfield never won more than one game in her eight years as a coach, holding a combined record of just 6-67-3 against opponents from the WPIAL section in that time.

Hempfield is coming off a 1-9 season, but Schmitt said she’s looking forward to a new era. A roster of 30 players, including 10 seniors, prepared on Tuesday for the Spartans’ scheduled first game under Schmitt in Pine-Richland.

“I was a little late to the party, but as soon as we got hired, we started,” said Schmitt, a former high school star in District 2 Lake Lehman and a three-year starter in St. Francis who served as the team. captain during her senior season in 2014.

“I’m looking forward to the season. I know the sport inside and out,” said Schmitt, who only took over as coach in May.

Schmitt, who then played as Nikki Snyder, was an all-state, honorable mention senior at Class A Lake Lehman, a school in northeastern Pennsylvania in Wyoming County, an area rich in hockey success.

The sport has lagged in the western half of the state, where in the WPIAL this season, only 18 schools offer it in three sections: seven in class 3A, six in class 2A and five in class A.

“It’s definitely growing here,” Schmitt said, “but it remains difficult for us to have to travel to Pittsburgh so often. I think I’m lucky enough to step into this coaching role. grow.”

Despite the sport’s lack of popularity in the region, Schmitt has high hopes for Hempfield’s presence as a potential playoff candidate.

She said she hasn’t focused much on other schools, even in the run-up to the start of the schedule, stressing that it’s a priority to “get to know this team and this team on your own.”

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity to be a varsity coach here,” she said.

“I invested a lot in high school athletics. It is very important to me because it has given me a chance at university.”

Allderdice, Mount Lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin and Peters Township join Hempfield and Pine-Richland in the WPIAL’s only Class 3A section.

While Hempfield has seen little success in field hockey over the years – the Spartans’ best performance was a 4-6 section in 2009 – Schmitt, who teaches learning support at Harrold Middle School, was encouraged by the turnout for her first season .

“I was surprised how big the senior class is this year,” she said, “and this will be their fourth year together. They represent a core of people interested in the college level.

“We have a roster full of varsity and JV players with good depth in every position.”

Schmitt said she is adapting well to Hempfield, a school with a much larger enrollment than her alma mater. She welcomed 10 seniors to camp in August and finally settled on a quartet of captains made up of Emmaline Harry, Shannon Lutz, Julianna Paronish and Megan Ritson from the group.

Other seniors include Taylor Fordyce, Amara Forsyth, Maysoon Idrees, Ashlyn Radocaj, Gianna Stump and Delphine Vandael.

The rest of the roster includes eight juniors and sophomores each and four freshmen.

Schmitt’s previous coaching experience is short-lived, having served for two seasons as a volunteer assistant at St. Francis after graduating in 2015 and another year as a high school assistant in Hopewell, Va., south of Richmond.

Her husband Steve Schmitt will serve as an assistant to her at Hempfield.

“This track just kind of fell into my lap,” she said of the Hempfield position, opening late. “They were looking for a coach and I definitely intended to go back to coaching.”

Tags: Hemp field