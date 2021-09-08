Table tennis rebounds – Cayman Compass





Not always in the headlines despite being an Olympic sport, and hard hit by the forced shutdown due to COVID last year, table tennis is looking for a revival season in Cayman. As for the next match, we are in the process of organizing it, but as you know, we just came out of COVID, Cayman Islands Table Tennis Association Vice President Donovan Nelson told the cayman compass. It will take us some time to put it back together. CITTA's last local competition was held six years ago. However, the team has since represented the country internationally, including their most recent entry in the Islands Games 2019. Nelson said that while ping pong is not among the most popular local sports such as football, swimming and track and field, he believes it offers similar opportunities for young Caymanians. The sport itself probably isn't [like] football but it is still very active, Nelson said. Table tennis itself creates many opportunities As an association we have tried to encourage younger people who sometimes find it difficult to stick to it. Without youth in any sport, it will not survive. While table tennis is not a team sport, Nelson is looking for ways to get more people involved with Cayman, especially after dropping out last year. We want to start clubs so we can be a little more competitive, Nelson said. While no official tournaments or club competitions are scheduled, CITTA has hosted friendlies and training sessions every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 7:30 PM in the school hall of the Cayman Islands Further Education Center for the past few weeks.

