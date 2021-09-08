SEC schedule set for Gators





GAINESVILLE, Fla. The Southeastern Conference office released the 2021-22 women’s basketball conference slate Wednesday as the Gators learned their assignments for the upcoming campaign. The Gators will host eight games at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, while Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri will all visit the swamp. Of the eight programs Florida will host, six qualified for the 2021 postseason. Starkville, Miss. marks the site of UF’s 2021-22 SEC opener with the Gators and Mississippi State meeting for a Thursday night fight to kick off Dec. 30. Just three days later, Florida will open its conference home on January 2, when it welcomes Georgia. The Gators will complete an early series of back-to-back home games on Thursday, January 6, as Ole Miss visits the O’Dome. A stretch of three of the four games on the road kicks off with a trip to Texas A&M on Sunday, January 9, as the Gators and Aggies take to the field at Reed Arena. After the second test at the conference, Florida returns home to host Auburn on Thursday, January 13. The Orange and Blue then travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide on Sunday, January 16, before concluding their road swing with a showdown Thursday night in Kentucky on January 20. After consecutive road ramps, UF will then play three games in a row at home with LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee. After hosting LSU on Sunday, January 23, the Gators will receive their first “bye” and will not have a Thursday game on the list. UF hosts the Gamecocks on Sunday, January 30, then opens the month of February with Tennessee on the following Thursday, February 3. Florida then takes on a pair of returning opponents with road races in Georgia and Auburn. Florida’s second “goodbye” week will take place between games at UGA and Auburn, as there is an eight-day break in between. Florida visits Georgia on Sunday, February 6, and is scheduled for a Monday night matchup at Auburn on February 14. The Gators host Arkansas on Thursday, February 17, before taking on their last two road challenges at LSU on Sunday, February 20, and at Vanderbilt on Thursday, January 24. The Florida conference season finale is scheduled for Sunday, February 27, when the Gators match up with Missouri. After three years at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to Nashville, Tennessee, March 2-6. Florida Women’s Basketball 2021-22 SEC Schedule Dec 30 Thursday in the state of Mississippi January 2nd Sunday GEORGIA 6 January Thursday OLE MISS January 9 Sunday at Texas A&M January 13 Thursday BROWN January 16 Sunday in Alabama January 20 Thursday in Kentucky January 23 Sunday LSU January 30 Sunday SOUTH CAROLINA February 3 Thursday TENNESSEE February 6 Sunday in Georgia February 14th Monday at Auburn February 17 Thursday ARKANSAS February 20 Sunday at LSU February 24 Thursday at Vanderbilt February 27 Sunday MISSOURIA March 2-6 SEC Tournament (Nashville) FOLLOW THE GATORS

