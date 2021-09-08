Big news from the Big Ten: Week 2 of College Football





On September 7, the Big Ten Conference sent the second press release of the 2021 NCAA College Football season. Here are the key release storylines. Weekend full of action Each Big Ten team plays during the second week of the season, and four teams play home openers against non-conference opponents. These teams are Indiana University, Michigan State University, Penn State University and Ohio State University. The teams host the University of Idaho, Youngstown State University, Ball State University, and the University of Oregon, respectively. Top 25 Polls The polls had four Big Ten teams in the Top 25, with Ohio State at number 3, the University of Iowa at number 10, Penn State at number 11 and the University of Wisconsin at number 18. The University of Michigan and Northwestern University got also vote, but was not placed. This is interesting, especially since the Wildcats fell in the first week of their season opener in the state of Michigan. 2015 CFP National Championship Rematch Ohio State hosts Oregon in a Top-15 matchup that sees the participants in the inaugural College Football Playoff Championship face each other for the first time since that game. The Buckeyes emerged victorious in that game with a score of 42-20. Ohio State has also won 23 consecutive home games, which is just two games away from the previous record set in the early 1970s. Cy-Hawk Trophy up for grabs One of the most intense rivalries in collegiate football is where the Iowa Hawkeyes face off against the Iowa State University Cyclones. This year has a first, however, as it marks the first time both programs have been in the Top-25 in the battle for the trophy. CJ Stroud breaks out Ohio State lost star quarterback Justin Fields to the National Football League Draft last season, but his replacement looked up to the task in the first game of this season. Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud went 13-22 for 294 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes season opening victory over the University of Minnesota. Senior wide receiver Chris Olave also had a great day, earning 127 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. Riley Moss leads defense In the Hawkeyes 34-6 win over the Hoosiers, senior defensive back Riley Moss had a decent day, chopping two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns, becoming the third Hawkeye to do so in the history of the program. Kenneth Walker III Lights it Up The Wildcats struggled last week to contain the Michigan State juniors who trailed Kenneth Walker III as the tailback crossed to 264 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-21 Spartan win. These were the fastest yards for a Spartan in their debut with the team, and Walker III currently leads the FBS in yards and touchdowns after week one. Repeat information All information below has appeared in previous press releases. It will be summed up, but for more information on this visit the older stories. The Cotton and Orange Bowls will serve as the semifinals in the CFP. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the 2020 CFP Championship. 120 players in the Big Ten this season were All-Big Ten honors in 2020. Ohio State defeated Northwestern in the 2020 Big Ten Championship after the two programs defeated the Eastern and Western Division had won. YOU MAY ALSO LIKE THIS: Big news from the Big Ten: Week 1 of College Football Week 1 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan State Northwestern Names Attacking Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Awards You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter and Instagram Facebook- @SIWildcatsDaily Twitter- @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Murray on @Murray_Jack_ Instagram- @SIWildcatsDaily

