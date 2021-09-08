Fantasy Hockey Preview: Arizona Coyotes





Jacob Chychrun. Photo by Stan Szeto – USA TODAY Sports. Are you ready, NHL fans? We’re back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones make us feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay tuned to rationalize later why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. So it’s time for the fantasy prospects for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Arizona Coyotes Last season: It wasn’t a memorable season, even though it was their 25th since moving from Winnipeg. They were competitive on the ice, were eliminated in their 54th game of the season and had a breakout season from Jakob Chychrun, but everything outside of that was pretty bare. The roster lacked high-end talent, the defense was too thin and their goalkeepers couldn’t stay healthy. For the Coyotes, this is not a one summer solution – they think long term and nothing illustrates that more than the eight picks (one is conditional) they own in the top 64 picks from next year’s NHL draw. Best option: Jakob Chychrun, D Clayton Keller may lead the Coyotes in scoring, but he is not an elite option in his position like Chychrun, who finished 10th in scoring (41 points) among defenders, first in goals (18), second in shots (176) and 25th in TOI/ GP. For a few seasons, Oliver Ekman-Larsson was also a first-rate defender, although the Coyotes were never very good, and Chychrun’s fantasy value faces the same challenges, although his attacking ceiling seems much higher. Phil Kessel is coming off a strong 20-goal season, but the Coyotes have been very aggressive in turning their roster players into draft picks and I would be shocked if Kessel wasn’t split before the trade deadline. Hidden Gem: Shayne Gostisbehere, D The Coyotes blueline is intriguing because if Gostisbehere and Conor Timmins can deliver consistent performances they could have a really good group. According to naturalstattrick.com, Gostisbehere’s 52.34 5v5 xGF percentage was first on the Flyers (min. 300 TOI) and 19th among the Defenders with 101.1 shot attempts per 60 minutes (min. 100 TOI) on the power play. When he played well, he showed flashes of what made him second in the Calder Trophy, but he was very inconsistent with the rest of the team. A change of scenery should help a lot, making him a potential late lap gem, and the Coyotes aren’t deep enough in the rear to really warrant making a healthy scratch like the Flyers did. The Coyotes were 13th with the men’s advantage, although that number could drop later in the season without Conor Garland, Christian Dvorak and perhaps Kessel. goalkeepers The best thing about Carter Hutton and Josef Korenar this season is seeing them set a new record. In the cap era, the three worst defending teams were the 2005-06 Penguins (3.78 GA/GP), the 2019-20 Red Wings (3.73 GA/GP) and the 2018-19 Senators (3.67 GA /GP). All three teams had better tandems on paper. Hutton only had one win last season, and according to naturalstattrick.com, his -9.01 GSAA was 90th out of 98 goalkeepers, although he had the second-fewest appearances. Korenar has only 10 games with NHL experience. It’s literally the dog’s breakfast in the Coyotes’ net. Outlook The only players to be drafted are Chychrun and Keller. There are only so many fantasy options in a team heading for the lottery, even though Chychrun’s shooting rate was way above his career average, and that usually means a potential regression. His supporting cast is expected to grow even weaker as GM Bill Armstrong continues to trade players for picks, and don’t forget, the Coyotes are being hunted now that they’re in the tougher Central Division. No one will admit it, but losses games is now a good option for the Coyotes.

