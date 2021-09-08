Columbia Football plans to be the best when all is said and done in 2021 – troyrecord

EAST GREENBUSH, NY Columbia Football closed the “Fall II” season last spring with a 3-3 record. In 2019 it was 4-5. As the 2021 season officially kicks off this week in the normally scheduled season, the Devils are looking to break the pattern they’ve been in past seasons.

Our expectation is that we want to go to the Super Bowl, said Columbia Devils Head Coach Bob Treacy. That is it. We used to want to prove every week whether we wanted to make the playoffs. No, this team wants a Super Bowl.

The last time Columbia played for a Super Bowl, they were in Class AA. That was in 2011 when they lost to Shen 49-6.

That’s their mentality. That’s all they’ve talked about in the weight room, Treacy said.

Columbia has good grades from the Fall II season and is taking them into the 2021 regular season, where young guys and newcomers have had a chance to make a statement.

Photo by Joe Boyle Columbia is eager to kick off the 2021 season with Saratoga on September 10. (Photo by Joe Boyle).

Photo by Joe Boyle Columbia Football gears up for their week one matchup with Saratoga.

Tanner Malone was phenomenal as a sophomore last year and we raised him. He’s the real deal. He’s a great athlete, Treacy said of young players who could make a splash at the varsity level. Zakk Ciliberti arrived at the end of Fall II and is our starting center.

The extended spring also allowed players to retain much more of the playbook and made Treacys work much easier once the pads were applied.

I wish we had spring football every year, Treacy said. We took everything we did in the spring and expanded it a bit. We play the same plays that we did in the spring, we just switched it up with some different formations. That spring was scary, but it was well worth it for these guys because they just carried it over.

Treacy is excited about his backfield horses coming in 2021. Three-year-old varsity player David Romer will play a little off the backfield while also playing strong on safety, Michael Bennett will be stuck in a traffic jam along with the likes of Malone, Stanley Blaisdell and Garrett Rumley.

We have juniors leading, we have seniors leading, Treacy said. We have some hungry guys who really want it so they keep everyone focused. Our leadership is the best we’ve had in five years. Our five captains are responsible and they hold everyone else accountable.

Romer is a three year starter. He is great. He is our strong security, he is one of our running backs and final receivers. He’s a monster. He’s in the 1000lb club, he’s built like a linebacker but players wider receiver. Michael Bennet is our tail back. His legs are like Mike Tyson’s, this kid wants the ball at every game. If we couldn’t do anything but use power, he would do it all day. He finishes the run.

Treacy is excited about Seanpaul Charland on the defensive side of the ball and thinks Charland could be a game changer for the Blue Devils this season.

He could be a D1 kid, Treacy said. He is our offensive guard and our defensive equipment. He is phenomenal, a phenomenal athlete. We scrambled Shaker Friday and Shaker had a hard time with him. They couldn’t stop him.

It really boosts my confidence on the pitch when the coach gives me that much credit, Charland said. He gives me the credit I deserve when I play well and it makes me want to keep doing that. I play better, feel better. When you feel better, you play better.

Luke Guzek will also be a key defensive man for the Blue Devils, perhaps even contributing a bit on the offensive side with a wide receiver.

He was a second team, all-league last year and is senior this year. He went from a skinny kid to a jacked-up monster, Treacy said. He didn’t miss a training session and now he leads our defense.

Guzek will blitz out of free safety in 2021 and wreak havoc in the opposing backfields.

I feel like we’re better now than we were for the first two, three games of Fall II, Guzek said. Everyone knows their assignments and we have some young guys who really put in some work.

At quarterback, Columbia the last several classes have not had a two-year starter. Guys have switched positions, have stayed in other sports, or have just graduated. Now it’s Jake Baker who starts the first week below center after being called up by the junior varsity.

He’ll probably get a nod Friday night, Treacy said. He is a very smart boy. He’s good in the pocket. He knows when to get the ball in and run. We saw some of that in Friday night’s scrimmage. He works on his mastery of the huddle and his mastery of the other kids.

Coming out as a JV quarterback and being here with guys who have been here as starters for three years can be tough. He’s pretty good with the pace and right now he’s working on his control of the huddle.

Columbia will have to prove it Friday night against Class AA opponent Saratoga in week one.

The boys are so excited, Treacy said. We think Saratoga is a great game for us. We’re confident in the game, but you never know with Saratoga. Was expecting them to be there this year. It is a team to be reckoned with.

The 2021 Columbia team is just that: a team.

When I think of this group, I think of how eager they are not to abandon each other, Treacy said. That’s what drives them. They want to do it for the man next to them. We don’t have many of my children. Our guys want to make the man next to them better.

Defense is definitely a specialty, Charland said. We have a lot of talent in different positions who can fill their gaps and play the position they are meant to be. If you have a certain number of kids in every position on the field that can do that job, you’ve got a good defense on your hands.

The road to the Section Championship is never easy and there are a number of behemoths in Columbia’s way, including defending champion Troy who will face the Blue Devils on October 22. After Saratoga at home Friday, Columbia will have to travel to Niskayuna before they have the chance to receive Amsterdam at home on September 24 for a purchased Class A. La Salle will be in town on October 1 before Columbia travels to Corning-Painted Post for a match-up outside the section. The Blue Devils will be on their way against Albany before hosting Troy and then finishing the season at their rival Averill Park before the road to the Super Bowl can really begin.

We have the talent, we have the heart, said Charland. This is our year. His super bowl or bust. We’ll get out of here, we’ll do our best, we’ll do our best. We have the talent and now is the time to support it.

I told these kids, I’m done with 4-5 or 5-4, it’s time to crank it up, Treacy said. It’s time to go. They are very excited.

2021 COLUMBIA FOOTBALL TEAM

Class A, Capital Division

Autumn II: 3-3

Head Coach: Bob Treacy

Notable Similarities: Saratoga (Week 1), La Salle (Week 4), Averill Park (Week 8)

protagonists: Sr. David Romer, Sr. Luke Guzek, Jr. Seanpaul Charland

Schedule: Jack Marra, Tanner Malone, Jarius Scott, Devin Hover, Stanley Blaisdell, Garrett Rumley, Luke Guzek, Anthony Miller, Tim Neeson, Garrett Silvernell, Jake Baker, David Romer, Keegan Berlanti, Logan Endres, Michael Bennett, Tarik Bouziri, Layvon Scott Nick Guard, Drew Hook, Max Armando, Elijah Ford, Joseph Sasso, Riley Magnano, Lucas Ortiz, Zakk Ciliberti, Seanpaul Charland, Nicholas Melaragno, Deandre Vankampen, Aiden Dailey, David Alaxanian, Drew Romanowski