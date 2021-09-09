Sports
Field Hockey Preview 2021: Jessica Merrill Embraces Change and Challenges at Gray-New Gloucester
GRAY Jessica Merrill’s move from Winthrop High School to coaching the Gray-New Gloucester field hockey team was all about change and taking on new challenges.
Of course, Merrill misses coaching the Ramblers, who led them to a Class C state championship in 2018 and three consecutive state title game appearances from 2017-2019, and teaming up with former assistant head coach Sharon Coulton. They stay in constant contact with each other.
I mean, yes, those girls were my family, said Merrill, who teaches special education at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School. I’ve had many of those girls since they were young, so I miss the girls. I miss being with them, but with Sharon they are in good hands.
I’m ready for a new chapter. I decided I was ready for a change. Time for a new challenge.
She loves what she sees of her players, who, she said, are cooperative and determined to be successful.
I like the girls so far, she said. Everything I ask them to do, they are all doing it. It’s a young team. I really like the idea of developing something new.
(It’s) almost like I had a newfound excitement, because just like in Winthrop, we were a well-oiled machine. We’ve worked hard to get it that way. So I’m excited to see what we can do here and actually teach skills. I’m really looking forward to teaching again.
Gray-NG senior striker Cadence Kluck said it is refreshing to play for Merrill, who is pushing the team forward.
She’s a great coach, Kluck said. It’s really nice to have positivity. (There is) so much encouragement. It’s really great. She’s very hard on us, but in a good way. It is clearly different from what we are used to. Many of the techniques she teaches them really differently than we have learned before.
It was just nice to have a change (with the arrival of Merrills). We all see a big improvement and it’s really nice. Everyone is quite happy.
Merrill is comfortable in a new coaching stint at Gray-NG, a Class B school and playing in the Western Maine Conference.
Well, I don’t know much about these teams, especially the MVC…there are a lot of class B schools that I’m not used to seeing, Merrill said. Being in the south will definitely be different than playing in central Maine, especially the way it is (officially) and only the style of play is different. I look forward.
Patriots junior striker Taeda Chhem said Merrill takes hockey seriously.
She definitely cares a lot about the hockey team…about the positioning(s) our skill work, defense, forward lines, and she cares about captains, Chhem said. She is definitely a good coach.
She is definitely more personal in terms of skills. I feel like our team was a strong team before the year, but now with Jessica I feel like we can be a lot stronger.
Merrills’ goal as the new coach is to make sure the Patriots improve every day.
I have a lot of girls with only beginner skills, so we’ve been trying to develop every day, she said. We try to teach these girls that they are the beginning of something great, the beginning of something new and that what they are doing sets the stage for years to come.
Merrill sees potential in her 19-man team.
It’s a good group of girls we have, she said. So hopefully we will develop a youth program and start increasing the number.
In the short time Merrill has been guiding the Patriots, she has discovered that they have strong communication skills on the field and work well with each other.
They are a joy to have on the field, she said. They listen well.
I think with what the girls have done so far, and the way we coach them, the style we’re going to play, if they really understand, and we master those basic skills, they’re going to surprise some teams. I think we’ll be in the middle of the pack once we get going.
