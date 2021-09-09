Ondo Summer Tennis Clinic produced 150 talents in 3 years Coordinator – SundiataPost





Coordinator of Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic, Seun Betiku, said on Wednesday that no fewer than 150 talents had been brought forth from more than 1,000 who had participated in the clinic’s last three editions. Betiku said this at a press conference organized to inaugurate the fourth edition of the tennis clinic in Akure. Noting that the 2020 edition could not go ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coordinator also said as many as 400 children would participate in the 2021 edition of the clinic, which began in 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-week clinic was an initiative of the wife of the state governor, Ms Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu. NAN also reports that the program will take place between September 13 and 18. Betiku noted that the program had produced young tennis players who had competed in state, regional and national competitions. He said the talents discovered had been transformed into Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club, where they were looked after, adding that they had participated in 15 tournaments since its inception. The Ondo State Summer Tennis Clinic is a citizens’ initiative. It is an offshoot of Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club and is fully funded by the governor’s wife. Most children are needy and cannot afford rackets, balls and other equipment, he said. Also, the coach responsible for the initiative, Mayowa Sunday, announced that 14-year-old Olamilekan Moses, who competed as a rookie in 2018, entered a tournament in the Southwest the same year and reached the quarterfinals. He added that in 2020 Moses also reached the semifinals at the CBN tournament, from 16 states. The coach also stated that one Henry Anu competed in a Southwestern league up to the semi-final level, while another kid, Hadiza Imole, reached the semi-finals in the 2021 zone junior tennis tournament. Sunday, who is also the head coach of the State Tennis Association, noted that the speed with which the children performed in national competitions was indicative of Ms Anyanwu-Akeredolus’ goal of launching the initiative. According to him, coaches’ fees, the provision of tennis equipment for the children and their trips to out-of-state tournaments are sponsored by the governor’s wife. He advised against parents discouraging their children who had expressed an interest in the tennis clinic. (IN) Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sundiatapost.com/ondo-summer-tennis-clinic-produced-150-talents-in-3-years-coordinator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos