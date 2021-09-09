Tiger Woods recovering won’t be with Steve Stricker’s Ryder Cup team, but legend ‘moves forward’





Tiger Woods won’t be one of Steve Stricker’s assistants at the Ryder Cup, but the US captain, who said he’s been in contact with the golfer, gave the most optimistic update since Woods was involved in a serious car crash on Feb. 23. accident. Speaking to SiriusXM Radio after making his six picks for the US team that will play Europe from September 24, Stricker suggested for the first time that the 15-time major champion would try to play golf again. “I’ve talked a lot with Tiger,” Stricker said in the Whistling Straits interview with former PGA Tour players Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson. “He’s part of this Ryder Cup family; he won’t be able to be a captain’s assistant this time, just because of his ongoing rehab to try to get better and try to play golf again, and that’s going well. He’s making progress.” He’s doing well, he’s going in the right direction.” Last week, Stricker told ESPN that Woods would not be a vice captain at Whistling Straits. “He just can’t be there at the moment. He’s making good progress, but Whistling Straits is a difficult place to get by. He has already helped and will continue to do so.” Woods suffered significant injuries, including broken bones in his right leg and multiple injuries to his right ankle and foot, in the Southern California crash. Neither Woods nor his agent, Mark Steinberg, has officially said anything about his progress in months, aside from a photo Woods posted on social media of him on crutches in his backyard. That was at the end of April. 2 Related Steinberg could not be reached on Wednesday. Woods, who went on to captain the United States 3-0 in the 2019 Presidents Cup, last played at the Father-Son event in December with his son, Charlie. His last official tournament was the Masters 2020 in November. He had undergone a fourth back surgery in late December and was recovering there in February when the accident happened while on his way to a documentary shoot on a golf course. Woods was driving at high speed when his car crossed a median strip and ended up in a grassy field. He was in the hospital for almost a month. In recent years, Woods has had a keen interest in being a part of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup. He assisted Stricker in the 2017 Presidents Cup and was an assistant to Davis Love III in the 2016 Ryder Cup, both victories in the US. He went 0-4 in his last Ryder Cup appearance in 2018.

