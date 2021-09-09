Justin Langer coaching future, the Ashes, T20 World Cup, leadership, report, video

With the Twenty20 World Cup fast approaching and the focus firmly on the Ashes, Cricket Australia has made expectations around team management and accountability crystal clear.

In particular, head coach Justin Langer’s workload and expectations have been addressed to try and scale back his micromanagement practices.

In short, the underinvested coach is forced to relinquish control over various aspects and share the burden, encouraging his assistants and the playing leadership group to step forward to lighten the burden.

the age and The Sydney Morning Herald details Langer has been asked to take more of a backseat, strategic role and not stifle the team after a tumultuous 12 months in which the Australian coach was on the brink of being fired after a team mutiny.

Leaks from the Australian team became a sieve this year, with the current group walking on eggshells feeling on the brink of the coaches’ mood swings and controlling ways.

After disastrous tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, including T20 series defeats against lower-ranked countries, the troubles came to a head.

Watch India’s Tour of England live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free >

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Justin Langer has been told to delegate more during the new way of life in the Australian cricket team. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Langer was backed by CA to complete his contract, which expires in the months after Ashes this summer.

But after crisis talks with current leaders – Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins – a solution has been found and a middle ground has been found.

The age and The Sydney Morning Heraldreport Langer’s team manager Gavin Dovey has handed over the high performance component of his role to new men’s program head Brian McFadyen.

It means Dovey will focus solely on the logistical and health challenges of getting the team around safely, which promises to be tricky during the Covid pandemic.

Dovey will also not travel to the UAE with the team for the T20I World Cup in the coming months.

Assistants Andrew McDonald, Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan have been asked to share a larger share of the task, while the current leaders will also take on more responsibility.

READ MORE

They’re not so good: England greats dire Ashe’s prediction for one-man tumor

The revelations that the playing group will step up will please former cricket greats Ian Chappell and David Lloyd, both of whom spoke recently on Fox Sports Road to the ashes Podcast of the importance of the captains leading the agenda, not the coaches.

Chappell, in particular, said Paine should have followed Mark Taylor’s lead in the mid-1990s when he told coach Bob Simpson he was in charge. By doing so, Chappell believes Paine could have gotten on the front foot and made it clear to Langer that the Australian team belonged to him.

CA CEO Nick Hockley said on Wednesday that seniors were now clear about expectations within the group.

Over the course of the past two or three weeks, we’ve had some very constructive discussions, very direct, very honest discussions, largely around role clarity and accountability, Hockley said.

The feedback gave us a very clear set of expectations and a very clear plan on how we would collectively lead these really important upcoming campaigns.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Vaughan: Cricket needs more Kohli’s | 02:24

On the issue of leadership in the team, Hockley added: I think it’s about the clarity of expectations around. We have world-class leaders throughout the playgroup and in the coaching outfit, and it’s about how everyone takes responsibility for their role and their space. There is no more pressurized environment than a World Cup and a home Ashes series. We now have that clarity, we have those relationships in place, the opportunity to have those discussions.

Hockley also defended CA’s involvement during the frosty period, saying Covid had made it difficult to get to the bottom of problems that have developed naturally.

Last year was tricky in that players were all in biosafe bubbles, he said. So definitely for myself and [head of national teams] Ben Oliver, who had time to quietly work through and have those discussions, was really constructive. I couldn’t be more impressed or prouder of the way the player leaders have risen.

READ MORE:

UK VIEW: CLUELESS ENGLAND LACK BACKBONE UNDTHERE’S PRESSURE AS BOWLING SADIST EXPOSURE SERIAL FAULTS

REPORT: ENGLAND LOSE FOUR WICKETS IN SIX RUNS TO CALL IN AGAIN AS RIDICULOUS INDIA SEAL EPIC WIN