Sports
Justin Langer coaching future, the Ashes, T20 World Cup, leadership, report, video
With the Twenty20 World Cup fast approaching and the focus firmly on the Ashes, Cricket Australia has made expectations around team management and accountability crystal clear.
In particular, head coach Justin Langer’s workload and expectations have been addressed to try and scale back his micromanagement practices.
In short, the underinvested coach is forced to relinquish control over various aspects and share the burden, encouraging his assistants and the playing leadership group to step forward to lighten the burden.
the age and The Sydney Morning Herald details Langer has been asked to take more of a backseat, strategic role and not stifle the team after a tumultuous 12 months in which the Australian coach was on the brink of being fired after a team mutiny.
Leaks from the Australian team became a sieve this year, with the current group walking on eggshells feeling on the brink of the coaches’ mood swings and controlling ways.
After disastrous tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, including T20 series defeats against lower-ranked countries, the troubles came to a head.
Watch India’s Tour of England live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try now 14 days free >
Langer was backed by CA to complete his contract, which expires in the months after Ashes this summer.
But after crisis talks with current leaders – Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins – a solution has been found and a middle ground has been found.
The age and The Sydney Morning Heraldreport Langer’s team manager Gavin Dovey has handed over the high performance component of his role to new men’s program head Brian McFadyen.
It means Dovey will focus solely on the logistical and health challenges of getting the team around safely, which promises to be tricky during the Covid pandemic.
Dovey will also not travel to the UAE with the team for the T20I World Cup in the coming months.
Assistants Andrew McDonald, Michael Di Venuto and Jeff Vaughan have been asked to share a larger share of the task, while the current leaders will also take on more responsibility.
READ MORE
They’re not so good: England greats dire Ashe’s prediction for one-man tumor
The revelations that the playing group will step up will please former cricket greats Ian Chappell and David Lloyd, both of whom spoke recently on Fox Sports Road to the ashes Podcast of the importance of the captains leading the agenda, not the coaches.
Chappell, in particular, said Paine should have followed Mark Taylor’s lead in the mid-1990s when he told coach Bob Simpson he was in charge. By doing so, Chappell believes Paine could have gotten on the front foot and made it clear to Langer that the Australian team belonged to him.
CA CEO Nick Hockley said on Wednesday that seniors were now clear about expectations within the group.
Over the course of the past two or three weeks, we’ve had some very constructive discussions, very direct, very honest discussions, largely around role clarity and accountability, Hockley said.
The feedback gave us a very clear set of expectations and a very clear plan on how we would collectively lead these really important upcoming campaigns.
On the issue of leadership in the team, Hockley added: I think it’s about the clarity of expectations around. We have world-class leaders throughout the playgroup and in the coaching outfit, and it’s about how everyone takes responsibility for their role and their space. There is no more pressurized environment than a World Cup and a home Ashes series. We now have that clarity, we have those relationships in place, the opportunity to have those discussions.
Hockley also defended CA’s involvement during the frosty period, saying Covid had made it difficult to get to the bottom of problems that have developed naturally.
Last year was tricky in that players were all in biosafe bubbles, he said. So definitely for myself and [head of national teams] Ben Oliver, who had time to quietly work through and have those discussions, was really constructive. I couldn’t be more impressed or prouder of the way the player leaders have risen.
READ MORE:
UK VIEW: CLUELESS ENGLAND LACK BACKBONE UNDTHERE’S PRESSURE AS BOWLING SADIST EXPOSURE SERIAL FAULTS
REPORT: ENGLAND LOSE FOUR WICKETS IN SIX RUNS TO CALL IN AGAIN AS RIDICULOUS INDIA SEAL EPIC WIN
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/cricket-australia-2021-justin-langer-coaching-future-the-ashes-t20-world-cup-leadership-report-video/news-story/646276810dcb70dabe7f7f9a35da3dad
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]