Canadian tennis gets another taste of Grand Slam success

Photo by Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Article content Sitting across the table in a small interview room at the All-England Lawn and Tennis Club, Daniel Nestor said it was a little surreal to witness the rise of Canadian tennis.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content When he won his eight Grand Slam doubles titles, the first in 2002 and the last a decade later, he did it largely from the Canadian eye. He won over 1,000 doubles matches, only a few of which were broadcast here. Canada didn’t produce great singles players, and tennis was a bit of an afterthought. Was a tennis nation now, Nestor told me. That was six years ago. And if the Canadian tennis boom in 2015 took some getting used to, with the deep Slam runs of Eugenie Bouchard and the continued success of Milos Roanic, it has suddenly become old-fashioned. Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the US Open semifinals on Tuesday night when his teenage Spanish opponent, Carlos Alcarez, retired with a leg injury while trailing one set and taking a break in the second set. Auger-Aliassime, just 21 but one of the sport’s most promising stars for years, joins fellow Montrealer Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, leaving Canada two players to the last eight in singles. Fernandez, who just turned 19 on Monday, is the fourth Canadian to make a long run at a Slam in recent memory. Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon in July before losing to Novak Djokovic and Bianca Andreescu won the US Open in 2019, beating American legend Serena Williams in an unforgettable final. As American tennis legend and television analyst John McEnroe recently put it, Whats with Canada? They are hockey players! They are not tennis players.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fernandez was asked a similar question about the secret to Canada’s success after her victory over fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina on Tuesday, and she joked that it must be all maple syrup, which if nothing else should ensure her an immediate syrup approval deal. . But the reality is that there is no simple answer to the what-with-Canada question. The example of Raonic and Bouchard in the previous decade certainly served as some kind of inspiration for the players who have followed them. Raonic, 30, has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, but in 2016 reached third place in the ATP rankings, the highest ever for a Canadian, after making it to the Wimbledon final. Bouchard, 27, also made it to a Slam final a few years earlier, and while she didn’t have Raonic’s lasting results, she was briefly one of the sport’s biggest stars before struggling with both form and injuries. Pam Shriver, the former player and current television analyst, said before the US Open that someone like Fernandez would benefit from coming from a country like Canada, where compatriots are also leading the way. We’ve seen this before, Shriver said in a media call, whether it was Sweden in the 1980s, whether it was Serbia or Spain, you really get power, she said, by following those examples. That’s one of the things that the men’s side of the US has been missing, Shriver said. You need someone who really raises the bar. That has happened in Canada in recent years, on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content However, it is not only a source of inspiration. Tennis Canada began investing millions of dollars in developing its high-performance program more than a decade ago, with Raonic being one of the first young players to participate in training at the National Center in Montreal. The next generation has followed him on that path, to varying degrees. And while the equation isn’t as simple as money equals success, the importance of resources in athletic training has been seen repeatedly, especially in the Olympic sphere. Identify the right talent and give them elite coaching and training, and a top athlete is more likely to emerge. But above all, the reason Canada makes so much noise on the tennis stage is that the athletes themselves just play great tennis on that stage. Auger-Aliassime has always been on the brink of a breakthrough, but hasn’t quite mastered that final step yet. He crashed out of the Olympics on the first round in Tokyo, where he was a medal contender, then said that maybe this is a new lesson in my career and my life. He said he had to figure out how to win games on days off, because that’s what separates the great players from the only good ones. In New York, he survived a five-set fight with Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut, then came back to win after dropping the first set to American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round. Exactly the kind of victories he talked about in Japan.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Fernandez wasn’t even around long enough to fail to live up to expectations, having won exactly one main draw for New York at a Slam. All she’s done there is take out former US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angie Kerber before beating Svitolina in a fantastic display of shotmaking and moxie. She doesn’t look anything like Andreescu as a player, but there’s a freaky similarity between their New York runs, with both Canadians getting their best shots, punctuated by their biggest screams, at the key moments of a match. Our apologies, but this video cannot be loaded. Try refreshing your browser. They’re a fascinating bunch, those Canadians. Shapovalov was born in Israel to an Urkrainian mother and a Russian father; the family moved to Canada when he was a baby. Fernandez and Auger-Alissiame were both born in Montreal to immigrant parents, both are multiracial and multilingual. Andreescu was born in Canada to Romanian immigrants; her parents and dog have become a regular part of the court. Shapovalov is all noise and fury; McEnroe recently compared him to a wild stallion that was let out of the gate. Auger-Aliassime, his close friend, is almost the opposite, sometimes so calm and poised that he may need to be aroused where Shapo needs to relax. Fernandez has already had countless moments in New York where it would have been perfectly natural for someone with her limited experience to wilt, but instead she has made her much more experienced opponents blink if she didn’t. And Andreescu, who has so far reached the highest heights of any of them, has already proven that with good health, she will be a force for years to come. It’s, to use a word from the back of the opening paragraph, surreal. Could these players, these Canadians, ever meet in the tournament finals? In the Slam final? We’ve got plenty of years to figure it out.

Share this article in your social network