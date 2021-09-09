Canadian tennis gets another taste of Grand Slam success

Article content
Sitting across the table in a small interview room at the All-England Lawn and Tennis Club, Daniel Nestor said it was a little surreal to witness the rise of Canadian tennis.
Sitting across the table in a small interview room at the All-England Lawn and Tennis Club, Daniel Nestor said it was a little surreal to witness the rise of Canadian tennis.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
When he won his eight Grand Slam doubles titles, the first in 2002 and the last a decade later, he did it largely from the Canadian eye. He won over 1,000 doubles matches, only a few of which were broadcast here. Canada didn’t produce great singles players, and tennis was a bit of an afterthought.
Was a tennis nation now, Nestor told me.
That was six years ago.
And if the Canadian tennis boom in 2015 took some getting used to, with the deep Slam runs of Eugenie Bouchard and the continued success of Milos Roanic, it has suddenly become old-fashioned.
Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the US Open semifinals on Tuesday night when his teenage Spanish opponent, Carlos Alcarez, retired with a leg injury while trailing one set and taking a break in the second set. Auger-Aliassime, just 21 but one of the sport’s most promising stars for years, joins fellow Montrealer Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, leaving Canada two players to the last eight in singles. Fernandez, who just turned 19 on Monday, is the fourth Canadian to make a long run at a Slam in recent memory. Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon in July before losing to Novak Djokovic and Bianca Andreescu won the US Open in 2019, beating American legend Serena Williams in an unforgettable final.
As American tennis legend and television analyst John McEnroe recently put it, Whats with Canada?
They are hockey players! They are not tennis players.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Fernandez was asked a similar question about the secret to Canada’s success after her victory over fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina on Tuesday, and she joked that it must be all maple syrup, which if nothing else should ensure her an immediate syrup approval deal. .
But the reality is that there is no simple answer to the what-with-Canada question. The example of Raonic and Bouchard in the previous decade certainly served as some kind of inspiration for the players who have followed them. Raonic, 30, has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons, but in 2016 reached third place in the ATP rankings, the highest ever for a Canadian, after making it to the Wimbledon final. Bouchard, 27, also made it to a Slam final a few years earlier, and while she didn’t have Raonic’s lasting results, she was briefly one of the sport’s biggest stars before struggling with both form and injuries.
Pam Shriver, the former player and current television analyst, said before the US Open that someone like Fernandez would benefit from coming from a country like Canada, where compatriots are also leading the way.
We’ve seen this before, Shriver said in a media call, whether it was Sweden in the 1980s, whether it was Serbia or Spain, you really get power, she said, by following those examples.
That’s one of the things that the men’s side of the US has been missing, Shriver said. You need someone who really raises the bar. That has happened in Canada in recent years, on both the men’s and women’s sides.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
However, it is not only a source of inspiration. Tennis Canada began investing millions of dollars in developing its high-performance program more than a decade ago, with Raonic being one of the first young players to participate in training at the National Center in Montreal. The next generation has followed him on that path, to varying degrees. And while the equation isn’t as simple as money equals success, the importance of resources in athletic training has been seen repeatedly, especially in the Olympic sphere. Identify the right talent and give them elite coaching and training, and a top athlete is more likely to emerge.
But above all, the reason Canada makes so much noise on the tennis stage is that the athletes themselves just play great tennis on that stage. Auger-Aliassime has always been on the brink of a breakthrough, but hasn’t quite mastered that final step yet. He crashed out of the Olympics on the first round in Tokyo, where he was a medal contender, then said that maybe this is a new lesson in my career and my life. He said he had to figure out how to win games on days off, because that’s what separates the great players from the only good ones. In New York, he survived a five-set fight with Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista Agut, then came back to win after dropping the first set to American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round. Exactly the kind of victories he talked about in Japan.
This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Fernandez wasn’t even around long enough to fail to live up to expectations, having won exactly one main draw for New York at a Slam. All she’s done there is take out former US Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angie Kerber before beating Svitolina in a fantastic display of shotmaking and moxie. She doesn’t look anything like Andreescu as a player, but there’s a freaky similarity between their New York runs, with both Canadians getting their best shots, punctuated by their biggest screams, at the key moments of a match.
They’re a fascinating bunch, those Canadians. Shapovalov was born in Israel to an Urkrainian mother and a Russian father; the family moved to Canada when he was a baby. Fernandez and Auger-Alissiame were both born in Montreal to immigrant parents, both are multiracial and multilingual. Andreescu was born in Canada to Romanian immigrants; her parents and dog have become a regular part of the court.
Shapovalov is all noise and fury; McEnroe recently compared him to a wild stallion that was let out of the gate. Auger-Aliassime, his close friend, is almost the opposite, sometimes so calm and poised that he may need to be aroused where Shapo needs to relax. Fernandez has already had countless moments in New York where it would have been perfectly natural for someone with her limited experience to wilt, but instead she has made her much more experienced opponents blink if she didn’t. And Andreescu, who has so far reached the highest heights of any of them, has already proven that with good health, she will be a force for years to come.
It’s, to use a word from the back of the opening paragraph, surreal. Could these players, these Canadians, ever meet in the tournament finals? In the Slam final?
We’ve got plenty of years to figure it out.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.saultstar.com/sports/tennis/canadian-tennis-getting-another-taste-of-grand-slam-success
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]