St. Marys, Austin Preps Upstart Hockey Programs Ready For Full Fall Debut

Instead of playing a full field, 11-on-11 game, which they spent on their players in the fall of 2019, both St. Marys and Austin Prep had to adapt to 7-vs.-7 play and others. rule changes, essentially teaching their players an entirely new game.

We weren’t able to play all of our key players at once because of the 7v7 format, and we had to do conditioning to play with the masks, said St. Marys coach Victoria Ault, also an assistant for schools, a perennially strong girls’ basketball program under Jeff Newhall.

Both the Spartans and Cougars faced a shortened preseason and reduced practice time. St. Marys also had to play all of its games on the road due to Lynn’s classification as a COVID-19 hotspot. But both teams went ahead with their plans to play a varsity season last fall, come what may.

It was quite a challenge, Robbins said. I don’t know if other schools would have adopted that.

St. Marys Gigi Korisianos (left) and Lowells Gigi Paulino (right) battle for possession in Wednesday’s game at Cawley Stadium. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Austin Prep and St. Marys were motivated by the trend among Catholic central schools to add the sport, with Bishop Feehan also adding a program last year. Bishop Fenwick was a renowned Catholic Central Program, but until recent years had to turn to the Greater Boston League for competition.

It’s great to see field hockey grow in the league, Robbins said.

Nearly everyone returned for both squads this fall, with the notable exception of St. Marys Pejae parent (American International), who graduated and became the school that recruited the first hockey player in college. In fact, at a time when many schools are seeing team participation decline, both teams have experienced tremendous growth.

Austin Prep started his club program with 20 players. The Cougars now have nearly 60 across their varsity and JV rosters. St. Marys has 30 players who make up their varsity and JV squads.

Who would have thought we would have tripled in three years? said Robbins.

St Marys Lily Pregent (above) picked up where she left off in the preseason, as she scored four goals in a 10-0 win over Malden in a scrimmage, scoring four first-half goals against Lowell on Wednesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The high return rate is certainly an advantage for team chemistry, but in terms of learning the game, it caused some confusion.

Many players who first joined the team last year had to get used to the real 11-v-11 field hockey game, Ault said.

Now when they hear the officials whistle, the girls have some questions about what the calls are, Robbins laughed.

Flexibility is the name of the game for both programs at the moment, and their work is already paying off.

St. Marys won its first home game at Manning Field on Monday, beating Malden 10-0, trailing four goals from Maggie Pierce and Lily Pregnant. Austin Prep won his first scrimmages last week and will open their season Thursday afternoon with a date against St. Bernards of Fitchburg, another new hockey program.

New or not, St. Marys and Austin Prep are ready to compete among more established programs.

Our goal is to return to [the conference tournament] and hopefully appear in the state tournament this year, Ault said.

free hits

At last Wednesday’s MIAA Tournament Management Meeting, Associate Executive Director Sherry Bryant noted that no schools had yet signed up to train a boys’ hockey team for this season. The new sport, which would play in a 7v7 format, was approved by the MIAA in late May. When it was approved, it was recognized that it could take some time for schools to offer the option, especially due to last year’s challenges, so the lack of boys’ teams is no surprise.

Georgetown/Essex Tech opened its 2021 campaign on Tuesday with a 0-0 draw against Amesbury, but the program has high hopes for a happy ending in the Cape Ann League. Last season was one of the best in Royals history, with a 6-2-2 record. This year the cooperative was motivated for more. It was clear that many had put in a lot of work this summer, both in the world of conditioning and fitness and in specific field hockey skills, said coach Megan Hildebrand.

Franklin captured the Hockomock Cup last fall, but the Panthers are in rebuilding mode with 10 seniors graduating led by forwards Amanda Lewandowski and Stephanie Bell. Junior Kaitlyn Carney set impressive numbers as a sophomore, logging 15 goals and 7 assists to seal the league lead in points. Franklin opens Friday against Canton.

forward Haley McLaughlin (3 goals, 2 assists) and Paige Hawkins (2 goals, 3 assists) dominated No. 7 Sandwich in his season-opening win, 7-1, on Wednesday’s Plymouth North.

Correspondent Olivia Nolan also contributed to this story.