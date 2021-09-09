SEC Schedule for Women’s Basketball Announced





COLUMBIA, SC The Southeastern Conference today announced its league-wide women’s basketball conference schedule, which begins on Thursday, December 30. Of the eight home games, South Carolina will host four of the six SEC teams that played in the 2021 NCAA tournament, finishing the season with four of the last six games on the road. The Gamecocks play home-and-home series with their regular partner Kentucky, as well as by 2021 SEC Regular-Season Champion Texas A&M and WNIT Runner-Up Ole Miss. South Carolina’s SEC listing includes seven games against teams that finished in the top 25 in 2020-21 and eight games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams. For the fourth time in the Dawn Staley era, South Carolina opens SEC action on the road and travels to WNIT entrant Missouri on competition opening night (December 30). The Gamecocks return home to open the series with Ole Miss on Sunday, January 2. Another divisive weekend follows with South Carolina heading south to LSU (Jan. 6) before returning to Colonial Life Arena for a Sunday, January 9 matchup against longtime rival Kentucky, who finished in the top 20 last season and played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament behind SEC Player of the Year Rhine Howard. The Gamecocks stay home for NCAA Sweet 16 against Texas A&M on Thu, Jan. 13, but are back on the road three days later (Jan. 16) in Arkansas. After skipping a midweek game scheduled, South Carolina faces a busy week hosting Vanderbilt on Monday, January 24 and non-conference rival UConn on Thursday, January 27, before traveling to Florida for a Sunday title (Jan. 30). ). Colonial Life Arena welcomes Alabama and Mississippi State NCAA Tournament second round entry for a weekend of home games on Thurs February 3 and Sun February 6. From there, the Gamecocks move into the final stretch of the season, usually away from home, beginning with trips to Kentucky (February 10) and SEC Tournament Runner-Up Georgia (February 13). South Carolina’s final homestand of the season begins against Auburn on Thu, February 17. The Gamecocks celebrate their senior class in the final home game of the season on Sunday, February 20, against top-15 finisher Tennessee. The Gamecocks are rounding out their regular season schedule by concluding two of their home-and-home series, trekking to Texas A&M (February 24) and Ole Miss (February 27). After three seasons in Greenville, SC, the SEC tournament will return to Nashville in 2022 with games starting on Wednesday, March 2. Game times and television broadcast information for the 2021-22 schedule will be released at a later date, as will the Gamecocks’ non-conference schedule. For the 2021-22 season, the Gamecocks will return all 11 members of their 2021 NCAA Final Four team, adding both the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation and the reigning ACC Freshman and co-Defensive Player of the Year. Staley, who also led the U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal in Tokyo, has led the Gamecocks to six SEC Tournament titles and three NCAA Final Fours in the last six times the event has been held in the past seven seasons. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2021-22 season of the Gamecocks can find out more at https://thegamecockclub.com/wbb/ or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267). Keep checking GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on the women’s basketball season.

