



SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most people probably know very little about the sport of cricket. In fact, from a participation point of view, most people probably don’t realize that it’s the second most popular sport in the world after football. Now the sport is starting to take off in San Diego. “As a well-known sport among Americans, not so much, but there has been massive investment in the United States over the past two years,” said Marty Kain, a local cricketer. The game is a bat-and-ball sport played between two teams of eleven players. The winner of the game is the team that scores the most points. So it does have some similarities with baseball. “There’s a batter with a wooden bat that has a flat face on one side that you try to hit. You can hit the ball 360 degrees around the field, not just in front of you on a diamond like in baseball. The easiest way, it is a batter trying to hit the ball and the bowler trying to get the batter out.” In an effort to grow the sport in the United States, Minor League Cricket is a new league in its inaugural season. The league consists of 27 teams, including the San Diego Surf Riders. “There are plenty of San Diego cricketers who are good cricketers,” said Kain, who is a member of the Surf Riders. “What other teams have done is bring in one or two players from abroad, which we haven’t done. We’ve had a bit of a difficult season, but we’ve learned a lot and definitely had a good time. It was great to travel around the country and play against other teams.” Minor League Cricket is in the ground phase with hopes of seeing the sport grow even bigger in the US in the coming years. “It’s a very new project that took a lot of investment from some big companies to set this up. They have a vision for the game to get pretty big here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/sports/cricket-growing-in-popularity-in-san-diego-with-minor-league-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos