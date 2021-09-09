Are we really shocked that Justin Flowe starred in Week 1?





Is it possible that a player can exceed expectations despite all the hype that the season will bring in Week 1? Justin Flowe of Oregon Football proved it is possible. The freshman linebacker finished with a game-high 14 tackles to go along with a big forced fumble in an impressive try against Fresno State that ended with a seven-point win. Flowe impressed throughout the game with his sideline-to-sideline speed, athleticism and aggressiveness, as long as he looked like a skilled linebacker. He looked like the man we all expected this year if he was healthy in 2020. But he didn’t play last season due to an injury and still came out and took the defense by storm. It was good to see him shed some rust early on to look like a Freshman All-American and his performance led to him winning the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award. However, are we really surprised? Frankly, no one should be. The transfer of Isaac Slade-Matautia was a pretty significant sign for Flowe as it looked like his insertion into the starting lineup was inevitable and his growth in the spring would likely land him the first job. He came out and immediately looked forward to it. Flowe was one of the main reasons the Ducks held on to a season-opening win. Oregon Football’s defense is in good hands The defense is in good hands and was even stepped up when Kayvon Thibodeaux left the game. He’s still “day to day” according to Mario Cristobal, so we’ll see if he’s available Saturday night at Ohio State, but the rest of the defense looked very solid against the Bulldogs. You could look at the passing yards and worry about the secondary, but there were only two passes over 20 yards and the average per attempt was only 6.9. In short, the Ducks kept everything to themselves, as Jake Haener had just under 300 yards on 43 attempts. If Flowe continues to play the way he did against Fresno State, the running defense continues to close gaps and the secondary dodge opponents’ explosive play, the defense will be making some serious noise this season. Now the violation only needs to be made up.

