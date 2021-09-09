FIELD hockey | Georgetown takes victory in overtime at Heilig Hart





After a seemingly endless period of regulation, the Georgetown women’s hockey team took a stressful overtime victory on Sept. 3 in New Haven, Conn., against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Starting their first away game of the season, the Hoyas wanted their winning streak alive on the road. Georgetown (2-0, 0-0 Big East) got back into action to defeat the Pioneers (0-3, 0-0 Northeast) after beating Appalachian State and a delayed game against Towson. By starting their season with the confidence of a win under their belts, the Hoyas gave the courage to hold on until their last penalty corner of the game. Georgetown eventually found the back of the cage with a much-needed finish near the back post of fifth-year striker Ali Cronin, ending the night on a high note. Before going into overtime, the Hoyas and Pioneers were neck and neck. Despite relentless offensive efforts from Georgetown, who defeated Sacred Heart 9-5 during the regulations 9-5, the game remained scoreless, keeping fears high and the Hoyas sharp. Entering the competition, Georgetown wanted to find the cage early but struggled to finish the numerous chances. The Hoyas fired shot after shot, beating their opponent offensively with five shots at Sacred Hearts, one already in the first quarter. However, the Pioneers’ defensive grit kept Georgetown in check despite minimal opportunities to seek offensive control on their side. With a minute left in the first period, fifth-year forward Emma Street had one of the Hoyas closer encounters with the back of the cage near the baseline after a strategic pass over senior back Georgina Eberle’s circle. Deflected by Pioneer goalkeeper Erin Burgess, Georgetown senior striker Halle Gill appeared to bounce Streets’ missed opportunity with a reverse hit, which Burgess blocked to keep the score at zero. ANNA YUAN/DE HOYA | Fifth-year midfielder Ali Cronin, 20, reaches for the ball. Cronin’s goal secured the Hoyas’ victory over Sacred Heart. For both teams, the second and third periods were a messy battle that took place mainly in the middle of the field, with players tirelessly looking for creative ways to take control of the game momentum. Early in the third quarter, the Hoyas started three offensive penalty corners in their favor, hoping to change the pace of the game after their half-time. After the first two attempts by a Sacred Heart defender’s shin guard deflected, Georgetown got a third shot, but a reverse shot by Hoya was sent just wide of the left goal post. Georgetown kept calling in and kept knocking on his opponent’s door with numerous one-on-one encounters against the Pioneers goalkeeper. In the middle of the fourth quarter, Georgetown’s freshman midfielder Sophie Towne fired a powerful pass into the circle, eventually bringing the Hoyas onto the board. An offside offense called the goal back, leaving the remainder of the quarter scoreless and forcing the game into extra time. With extra time in full swing, both teams took to the turf again with a lot of energy. The game was still a back and forth battle until Towne strategically hit her opponent’s foot in the Georgetown attacking circle, giving the Hoyas a critical shot at a penalty corner. Cronin started the offensive penalty by firing a powerful insert at Towne. In a series of ball moves between Towne and senior defender Sydney Stephenson, the ball finally came back to Cronin at the far left post. Without wasting time, Cronin fired a quick shot to the back of the cage, propelling Georgetown to victory. Amid a nail-biter under the lights, the Hoyas kept their cool and successfully came out of Friday’s game with another win added to their record. Georgetown will continue its 2021 season outside its home field, returning to the turf on September 10 against Rider University at 4 p.m. EDT.



