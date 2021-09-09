Reporter/Times Herald Area Week Three Football Previews – PA Prep Live





Souderton Area will look to make it 2-1 when it hosts Council Rock North in a Suburban One League Continental Conference battle on Friday night.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m

Both teams are tied at 1-1 in this match.

Souderton is coming off a 41-0 shutout by Truman while Rock North appears to be coming back from a 42-7 loss against Quakertown.

Quarterback Nate Hageman has a good start for Big Red, showing his mobility and making accurate throws. Caleb Hageman was a solid target in the field.

Also for Souderton, Shaun Purvy makes an important contribution on both sides of the ball, at the receiver and in the secondary.

The Indians come from a tough outing against rising Quakertown, but have some key figures who can turn things around.

Junior rushes Gavin Papp back and gives Rock North an outburst, and senior center Aiden Roe along with junior guard Fred Nolte help anchor a solid offensive line.

To limit Souderton’s Wing-T attack, Rock North will safely turn to Papp, along with Roe and Nolte in front.

A win here would give Souderton a 2-0 mark in the conference, while Rock North is aiming for a 1-1 start there.

North Penn in Pennsbury

Location/Time: Friday, 7 p.m., in Pennsbury.

Records: North Penn is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SOL National. Pennsbury is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the SOL National.

Last week: The Knights romp 58-8 over Abington. The Falcons were knocked out 35-0 by Pennridge.

Players to watch: Quarterback Ryan Zeltt threw a few touchdown passes for NP last week. Shawn Seacrest had some productive run for the Falcons last week.

Forecast: North Penn 35, Pennsbury 14.

Neshaminy in Pennridge

Location/Time: Friday, 7:00 PM, in Pennridge.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: Pennridge is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the SOL National. Neshaminy is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the SOL National.

Last week: The Rams defeated Pennsbury 35-0. The Patriots fell 28-14 to Central Bucks East.

Players to watch: Quarterback Xavier Dantzler scored four touchdowns on QB snipers for the Rams last week. Jaydon Wilson ran over 100 yards for the Skins last week.

Prediction: Pennridge 27, Neshaminy 17.

Abington at Central Bucks West

Location/Time: Friday, 7 p.m., at CB West.

Records: CB West is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the SOL National. Abington is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the SOL National.

Last week: The Bucks beat CB South 28-20. Abington was blown 58-8 by North Penn.

Players to watch: Donte Mancini amassed 131 yards on the ground for the Bucks last week. Wide receiver Saud Salahuddin showed his speed for the Ghosts last week and broke away to a 49-yard touchdown.

Prediction: CB West 31, Abington 17.

Council Rock North in Souderton Area

Location/Time: Friday, 7pm, in Souderton Area.

On Twitter: @mpcabrey.

Records: Souderton is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the SOL Continental. Rock North is 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Continental.

Last week: Big Red blew Truman away 41-0. The Indians dropped a 42-7 decision at Quakertown.

Players to watch: Shaun Purvy is a solid two-way player for Big Red. Sawyer Koza impresses wide receiver for the Indians.

Forecast: Souderton Area 24, Council Rock North 14.

Above Dublin in Bensalem

Location/Time: Friday, 7 p.m., in Bensalem.

Records: Upper Dublin is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SOL Continental. Bensalem is 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SOL Continental.

Last week: The Cardinals crushed Council Rock South 38-7. The Owls defeated Hatboro-Horsham 39-0.

Players to watch: Nyfise McIntyre contributed to a strong rushing attack for the Cards last week. Josiah Leonard is a solid free safety and running back for the Owls.

Forecast: Over Dublin 30, Bensalem 23.

Methactone at Wissahickon

Location/Time: Friday, 7pm, in Wissahickon.

Records: Wiss is 0-2 in general and 0-0 in the SOL American. Methacton is 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Liberty.

Last week: The Trojans lost 34-24 to Owen J. Roberts. The Warriors fell 42-14 to Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

Players to watch: Brian Dickey is coming on strong as a receiver for the Warriors. Jason Michaels makes a lot of grip on Wiss.

Prediction: Methactone 17, Wissahickon 14.

Norristown at PW

Venue/Time: Friday, 7pm, in Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

On Twitter: @emor09.

Records: Norristown is 0-2 overall and 0-0 PAC Liberty. The Colonials are 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the SOL American.

Last week: PW blew Methactone away 42-14. The Eagles lost 23-7 to Upper Merion.

Players to watch: Kaden Cruz is having a hard time for the Eagles. Aiden O’Brien rushed over 100 yards and a few scores last week.

Forecast: PW 28, Norristown 14.

Springside Chestnut Hill at Pope John Paul II

Location/Time: Saturday, 1:00 PM, at PJP.

Records: PJP is 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Frontier. Springside is 1-0 overall and 0-0 in the InterAC.

Last week: The Golden Panthers played 51-0 over New Hope Solebury. The Blue Devils beat Cheltenham 38-14.

Players to watch: DJ Clarke threw three touchdown passes for the Golden Panthers last week. Tommy Shelinsky contributes to both wide receiver and free safety for Springside.

Forecast: Pope John Paul II 24, Springside 12.

Twin Valley in Upper Merion

Location/Time: Friday, 7:00 PM, in Upper Merion.

Records: Upper Merion is 1-1 overall and 0-0 in the PAC Frontier. Twin Valley is 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the Bucks Inter-County Conference Section 2.

Last week: The Vikings withdrew from Norristown, 23-7. Twin Valley defeated Daniel Boone 19-10.

Players to watch: Alzere Thomas got things done with his speed last week, starring as the receiver for Upper Merion. Dominic Caruso comes off a two-touchdown game for Twin Valley in the ground attack.

Forecast: Twin Valley 20, Upper Merion 14.

Germantown Academy at The Hill School

Location/Time: Saturday, 2:30 PM, at Hill.

Records: GA is 1-0 overall and 0-0 InterAC. Hill is 0-0 overall and 0-0 Mid-Atlantic Prep.

Last week: The Patriots blew Simon Gratz away 48-18. Hill was inactive.

Players to watch: Lacey Snowden’s ground attack speed is huge for GA. Anthony Wise is a tough corner for Hill.

Forecast: GA 35, Hill 24.

Lansdale Catholic at Haverford School

Location/Time: Saturday, 1:00 PM, in Haverford.

Records: The Crusaders are 0-2 overall and 0-0 PCL Blue. Haverford is 0-1 overall and 0-0 InterAC.

Last week: Haverford lost 13-7 to Downingtown West. The Crusaders attacked 39-14 to Pottsgrove.

Players to Watch: Receiver Tyler Van Osten tries to help unravel the LC attack. Derrick Knox is a versatile weapon for the Fords.

Forecast: Haverford School 22, Lansdale Catholic 10.

Imhotep charter in La Salle

Location/Time: Saturday, 1:00 PM, in Springfield Montco.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: The Explorers are 2-0 overall and 0-0 PCL Red. Imhotep is 2-0 overall and 0-0 Philly Public League, Independence.

Last week: La Salle defeated Malvern Prep 10-7. Imhotep won 14-10 against Dematha Catholic (Md.).

Players to watch: Alan Paturzo quarterbacks La Salle’s balanced attack. Talik Burton is a key presence for Imhotep at the middle linebacker.

Forecast: La Salle 19, Imhotep Charter 12.

