Chiefs notebook: Spokane hockey team adjusts schedule, signs prospects

The Spokane Chiefs 2021-22 schedule underwent three game swaps, announced Wednesday by the Western Hockey League, and it’s possible more changes will come even after the season kicks off.

Citing ongoing border restrictions preventing non-essential bus travel from Canada to the US, the league has postponed all games between the teams in the United States and British Columbia until at least November 3.

That effectively cost the Chiefs three of their 20 games against Canadian teams in a schedule already limited to just those Western Conference teams, all of which play in British Columbia or the United States.

At the end of the day, we would go from month to month, Chiefs president Mark Miles said in reference to the team schedule.

The immediate changes removed the Chiefs’ home games on October 16, October 19, and December 28, and instead, the Chiefs will play home games on October 3, November 6, and December 30.

The original Western Conference schedule for the 2021-22 season included 12 games against each team, four division opponents, then four two at home, two away against the five teams from the other division.

But according to the revised schedule announced Wednesday, the Chiefs will play just three games against Kelowna, Kamloops and Victoria, instead having a 13th game against Seattle, Everett and Tri-City.

Making further changes wouldn’t be ideal, Miles said, but the team can make it work.

We can play some nights where we don’t normally play, he said, citing Thursday’s game on December 30 as an example.

The challenge is that these buildings are under so much pressure to book events right now that they are booking a lot of events, so the number of days available is really limited. So that’s a big challenge now.

The Chiefs’ updated schedule includes six games against Canadian teams in November and one in December.

The changes come with challenges, Miles said, but would work as well as possible.

An up-to-date schedule of the Chiefs can be found on the teams’ website, spkanechiefs.com.

Vaccinations a must for Kraken game

On Monday, the Seattle Kraken announced that all guests 12 and older must present proof of vaccination to attend their home games and all of their in-state preseason games. That includes the September 26 preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks at Spokane Arena.

Those eligible for a medical or religious waiver may participate without proof of vaccination and must instead provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours or a rapid test performed within 8 hours after the start of the game.

Evidence of a negative test for children under 12 is not required, according to a team release.

The requirement is unique to the Kraken game.

As a tenant of Spokane Arena, the Chiefs are under the jurisdiction of the Spokane Public Facilities District. Therefore, they will continue to follow guidelines from the SPFD and state and local health authorities, Miles said.

So participants in all Chiefs events, including the September 22 pre-season game, the October 2 season opener, and games after that, are required to wear masks, but there is no vaccination requirement.

Proof of vaccination for the Kraken game includes a photo ID that matches one of the following: a COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of it on a mobile device, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare professional.

Ticket holders who do not comply with the vaccine mandate are eligible for a full refund of their tickets.

Instructions on how to get it will be communicated via email, according to a team release.

Previously held tickets will be available to the public again on September 20 via ticketswest.com.

Chiefs sign two prospects

After the teams’ training camp last week, the Chiefs signed Michael Cicek and defenseman Brayden Crampton to standard WHL player deals, the team announced on Wednesday. Both players are prospects born in 2004.

The Chiefs selected Cicek in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL drawing. In his final full season, 2019-20, he racked up 37 points in 48 games with the Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA team.

Crampton went no further and was listed by the Chiefs in August 2020.

He had 23 points in 29 games during his last full season, 2019-20, with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U16 AAA team.