Sports
Chiefs notebook: Spokane hockey team adjusts schedule, signs prospects
The Spokane Chiefs 2021-22 schedule underwent three game swaps, announced Wednesday by the Western Hockey League, and it’s possible more changes will come even after the season kicks off.
Citing ongoing border restrictions preventing non-essential bus travel from Canada to the US, the league has postponed all games between the teams in the United States and British Columbia until at least November 3.
That effectively cost the Chiefs three of their 20 games against Canadian teams in a schedule already limited to just those Western Conference teams, all of which play in British Columbia or the United States.
At the end of the day, we would go from month to month, Chiefs president Mark Miles said in reference to the team schedule.
The immediate changes removed the Chiefs’ home games on October 16, October 19, and December 28, and instead, the Chiefs will play home games on October 3, November 6, and December 30.
The original Western Conference schedule for the 2021-22 season included 12 games against each team, four division opponents, then four two at home, two away against the five teams from the other division.
But according to the revised schedule announced Wednesday, the Chiefs will play just three games against Kelowna, Kamloops and Victoria, instead having a 13th game against Seattle, Everett and Tri-City.
Making further changes wouldn’t be ideal, Miles said, but the team can make it work.
We can play some nights where we don’t normally play, he said, citing Thursday’s game on December 30 as an example.
The challenge is that these buildings are under so much pressure to book events right now that they are booking a lot of events, so the number of days available is really limited. So that’s a big challenge now.
The Chiefs’ updated schedule includes six games against Canadian teams in November and one in December.
The changes come with challenges, Miles said, but would work as well as possible.
An up-to-date schedule of the Chiefs can be found on the teams’ website, spkanechiefs.com.
Vaccinations a must for Kraken game
On Monday, the Seattle Kraken announced that all guests 12 and older must present proof of vaccination to attend their home games and all of their in-state preseason games. That includes the September 26 preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks at Spokane Arena.
Those eligible for a medical or religious waiver may participate without proof of vaccination and must instead provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours or a rapid test performed within 8 hours after the start of the game.
Evidence of a negative test for children under 12 is not required, according to a team release.
The requirement is unique to the Kraken game.
As a tenant of Spokane Arena, the Chiefs are under the jurisdiction of the Spokane Public Facilities District. Therefore, they will continue to follow guidelines from the SPFD and state and local health authorities, Miles said.
So participants in all Chiefs events, including the September 22 pre-season game, the October 2 season opener, and games after that, are required to wear masks, but there is no vaccination requirement.
Proof of vaccination for the Kraken game includes a photo ID that matches one of the following: a COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of it on a mobile device, or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare professional.
Ticket holders who do not comply with the vaccine mandate are eligible for a full refund of their tickets.
Instructions on how to get it will be communicated via email, according to a team release.
Previously held tickets will be available to the public again on September 20 via ticketswest.com.
Chiefs sign two prospects
After the teams’ training camp last week, the Chiefs signed Michael Cicek and defenseman Brayden Crampton to standard WHL player deals, the team announced on Wednesday. Both players are prospects born in 2004.
The Chiefs selected Cicek in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL drawing. In his final full season, 2019-20, he racked up 37 points in 48 games with the Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA team.
Crampton went no further and was listed by the Chiefs in August 2020.
He had 23 points in 29 games during his last full season, 2019-20, with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U16 AAA team.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021/sep/08/chiefs-notebook-spokane-hockey-team-adjusts-schedu/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]