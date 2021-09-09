Sports betting is legal in Arizona. What gamblers need to know?





Gamblers can start placing legal bets on their favorite NFL team from the comfort of their home as of Thursday, as sports betting goes live in Arizona. The newly passed law opens up the state to a whole new world of gambling, which includes betting not only on whether the Cardinals will carry the day on Sunday, but also whether, for example, Hungary will beat Lithuania in the World Cup of Darts. While many people are probably familiar with Nevada style sports betting, there is plenty to learn from the launch of mobile sports betting in Arizona. The following are some of the basics for how it all works. What mobile sportsbooks are available in Arizona? Arizona allows 20 mobile sportsbook licenses, 10 for Native American tribes and 10 for professional sports venues. So far, 18 of the 20 sportsbook licenses available in Arizona have been issued, and 15 have announced which mobile sportsbooks they will offer. These are Ballys Corp., Barstool Sportsbook, Betfred Sports, BetMGM, Caesars Entertainment, Digital Gaming, DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Group, Fubo Gaming Inc., Golden Nugget, Rush Street Interactive, SuperBook Sports, TwinSpires, Unibet and WynnBET. As of Wednesday, the major operators, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and WynnBET, signed up customers, while some of the other apps did not yet allow Arizona residents to create accounts. In addition, the Navajo Nation, Tohono Oodham Nation and Arizona Coyotes have yet to announce which sportsbooks they will be using. Which sports can I bet on? You can bet on almost any major sport, as well as many lesser known ones. Big league football, basketball, baseball and hockey for sure, plus golf, motorsports, tennis and even table tennis. There are many options. If you want to watch a sport, we probably have a little bit of action on it, said BetMGM data analyst John Ewing. The Arizona Department of Gaming must approve all sports for which the merchants accept bets. Some people may scoff at betting on small sports, but during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when major sports canceled and rescheduled their seasons, mobile sportsbooks learned that those can be important. “We booked a lot of football, Premier League darts and table tennis,” said Johnny Avello, director of racing and sportsbooks for DraftKings. “There are a lot of gamblers who like to play tennis on a regular basis … then table tennis caught on. … It was one of the biggest things we had during the pandemic.” Some of those sports are still popular in certain states today, he said. “Just go slow until you understand and eventually you’ll find your niche, whether that’s football or table tennis,” Avello said. When are sportsbooks opened in person? Few full-fledged personal sportsbooks will open soon, with most venues taking the time to plan and build their facilities. However, the Phoenix Suns plan to open the FanDuel sportsbook at the Footprint Center downtown on Thursday. Down the street, the Caesars facility at Chase Field will have kiosks to place bets on Thursday, but the full-fledged sportsbook that’s planned won’t open for months. The BetMGM sportsbooks in the three Gila River casinos are expected to open by the end of the year. The personal sportsbooks are hugely important, according to Keith Wall, a vice president at FanDuel. Customer service is an important part of the experience, he said. Because we know that a large number of customers will never have placed a sports bet and do not know how, we have a lot of staff on hand to guide people through that journey and explain to them how to place a bet and all the different types of bets and to help them understand how sports betting works in general. But sportsbook operators expect the vast majority of revenue from mobile betting. The physical locations, those are nice, Avello said. You walk in, you get to talk to the ticket writer. … You have camaraderie with other gamblers who walk into an establishment and watch matches. That’s a fun aspect of betting. But the way to get the most volume and the most people interested is on the digital side, like Arizona is doing. How do I place a mobile bet in Arizona? The sportsbooks have apps that you can download to a smartphone or other device with an internet connection. They require registration to ensure that a gambler is 21 years old, and they also require users to allow location tracking to ensure that the person is betting from Arizona. This ensures that they are only offered bets that are legal in this state. Once users have created their accounts, they can deposit them from their bank accounts, and in Arizona, they can even fund an account using a credit card. However, not all credit card companies allow holders to make such deposits, and some may charge a prepayment. Once a player account has been funded, wagers can be placed based on the money in that account. If a user wins a bet, the winnings will be credited to the account. What types of bets can I place? The easiest bet to understand is a money line. This is where the gambler simply picks a team to win or lose, no matter how many. The sportsbook will pay more to the underdog, or least favored team. The money line is represented as a positive or negative number, with a negative number indicating the favorite team. So if a team has a (-150) on the money line, that means people have to bet $150 on that team to win $100. The underdog in this case would show a +150 meaning a bettor who bet $100 on that team would get $150 if the team wins. The “payout” for that bet would actually be listed as $250 as it includes both the original amount wagered and the winnings. Gamblers can also bet on a point spread. The sportsbook will set a line based on which team is preferred. If the favorite team doesn’t win by more than that spread, or don’t cover the spread, then bets on them to cover the spread lose. Arizona also allows proposition betting, including things like which team will score first or how many touchdowns a given player will score. Gamblers can even bet today on who will win the Super Bowl this season. Sportsbooks may also offer in-game bets, which are placed during the event and may include things like who will score next. “In-game offerings are based on what actually happens in the game,” said Ewing. For example, a team may be heavily advantaged before a match starts. But once it’s up and running, that favorite team can fall behind. In-game bets allow gamblers who bet on the favorite prior to the event to then place money on the opposing team (or double down on their original pick despite deteriorating odds). It was actually part of these in-game betting that helped make money in table tennis and other unusual events during the pandemic, experts said. The sportsbooks rely on complex algorithms to analyze all sports matches, in addition to analysts who watch the games and place the in-game bets. No proposition bets are allowed on college sports in Arizona. And betting on high school athletics is not allowed at all. Arizona also does not allow betting on injuries or penalties. How do sportsbooks determine team odds? Here’s how Avello from DraftKings explains it: Each team is given a power rating based on their offense, defense, and intangibles. “The Kansas City Chiefs might be a 94-95 to start the season,” he said. “The Cleveland Browns maybe a 92.” Their matchup game is played in Kansas City and the Chiefs get an additional 3 points in their favor for being on their home turf. That’s how DraftKings calculated the Chiefs as a 5.5-point favorite when they started betting on the game, he said. The line may change as bettors place their bets, but bets will be honored for the line at the time the bet was placed. “We know the advanced players,” Avello said. “And when those sharp players bet, you shift the line based on what they like. Some guys do this for a living. They’re good at what they do and we respect their opinion.” How does a sports book make money? Sportsbooks simply make money because gamblers lose more than they win. And that fact comes thanks to the way the sportsbooks determine the payouts and odds on games. Nevada mobile sportsbooks win on average about 5% of the money bettors who wager, based on data from the Gaming Control Board from the past year. So for every $100 bet on mobile sports, $5 is won by the sportsbooks and $95 goes back to the bettors. That’s actually a much smaller win rate than games like blackjack (14%), roulette (19%) and keno (28%). Slots in Nevada have a win rate ranging from 5% to 10% depending on the denomination of the machines. But that win rate quickly adds up, especially since gamblers tend to keep betting. How much do they win? DraftKings was a fantasy sports company that launched its sportsbook in 2018. The company now generates approximately $100 million a month in revenue based on the latest revenue as sports betting has expanded to several states. With the launch in Arizona, that figure is sure to increase. I think I have a problem with gambling. How can I get help? Resources are available online at problemgambling.az.gov, or by calling 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXT-STEP to 53342. The Arizona Division of Problem Gambling subsidizes treatment for people with a gambling problem, as well as treatment for family, friends, co-workers, employers and others affected by this behavior. The state also has a self-exclusion list. Mobile sportsbooks must verify that players are not on the self-exclusion list before creating an account for them and must compare the list with their accounts, as well as make “commercially reasonable” efforts to ensure that those people are not allowed to place bets. All bets made by people on the list that the sportsbook subsequently becomes aware of must be reported to the Department of Gaming. People who put themselves on this list will not be able to cash out winnings through mobile sportsbooks or jackpots by hand in casinos, and such winnings must be donated to a non-profit organization. The list is confidential. I have seen many advertisements and offers on TV and online. Will these continue? Yes. Reach reporter Ryan Randazzo Bee ryan.randazzo@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

