Nationals vs. Braves – Game Recap – September 8, 2021
ATLANTA — Juan Soto and Freddie Freeman showed goodwill after each star was hit by a pitch in the first two games of the Washington-Atlanta series.
And then Soto had the last word with a big wave.
The slugger crushed a lead homer in the seventh and the Nationals relied on their bullpen after ejecting Sean Nolins in the first inning to take a 4-2 win over the Braves Wednesday night.
Sotos 462-foot drive from Richard Rodriguez (0-1) landed about halfway through the center right seats and broke a 2-person draw. Luis Garcas run-scoring double off Drew Smyly in the eighth drove in Yadiel Hernndez for a two-run lead.
Soto acknowledged that his long homer was particularly satisfying one night after being hit by a pitch from Braves closer Will Smith.
It feels really good, Soto said before adding with a laugh: It was impressive how far it (went).
The NL East leading Braves were 2 1/2 games ahead of second place Philadelphia, which lost 4-3 in Milwaukee.
Nolin was ejected after just eight pitches. He gave up an one-out single to Jorge Soler, who had three hits, before throwing a pitch behind Freeman.
Nolin hit Freeman in the hip with the next delivery, possible retaliation for Smith winning Soto in the ninth inning of Atlantas 8-5 Tuesday night.
If you miss the first time that’s your only chance and that’s all you get, Freeman said, adding that after being hit to plate umpire Lance Barksdale, “I’m sorry, but that’s twice, that’s clearly the intent.’
The umpires huddled before throwing Nolin out of the field. With Nationals manager Dave Martinez wearing a soft cast last Thursday after a procedure on his left ankle, no one came out of the dugout to contest the ejection.
Nolin insisted that he try not to hit Freeman. He said the field slipped out of his hand behind Freeman and he hit the 2020 NL MVP when he tried to throw in.
After the first pitch flew out of my hand, nothing seemed to be wrong, so I was a little surprised, Nolin said, referring to no warning from the umpires.
After righthander Patrick Murphy retired the side to end the inning, Freeman talked to Soto as they left the field, each with one arm behind the others’ backs. Freeman then stopped at the railing of the Nationals dugout for a friendly chat with Martinez.
It was all an unusual display of diplomacy on the field, which was apparently effective in ending any talk of further retaliation.
All was well, Freeman said. Everything that came out of that was positive. I think we’ll move on from here.
Martinez said he was not surprised by Freeman’s visit.
I’ve known Freddie for a long time, Martinez said. He’s such a guy. He understands that we both have a lot of respect for the game and I respect him and the feeling is mutual.
Washington led 2-0 before Atlanta gave up homeruns to Adam Duvall in the fourth and Eddie Rosario in the sixth. Rosario used a golf swing to lift a low curveball from Austin Voth to the right field seats.
BULLPEN GAME
Five Washington relievers combined gave up only two runs. Murphy, who claimed waivers from Toronto on August 14, threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Voth (4-1) gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings.
Kyle Finnegan gave up a single to Soler with two outs in the ninth before earning his eighth save on Freemans’ lineout to left field.
Martinez said he might ask Nolin to be available for Thursdays final game of the series.
BIG CATCH
Josh Bell’s 25th homer off Touki Toussaint to start on fourth was the first hit the righthander allowed. However, Toussaint struggled with his control. He hit a batter with a pitch and walked four, including two after Bell’s homerun.
Jacob Webb loaded the bases with a walk with two outs before Freeman, with his back to the infield, caught Lane Thomas’ pop-up in shallow right field to end the inning.
TRAINERS ROOM
Nationals C Keibert Ruiz (right knee contusion) had two walks in his return to the lineup. Will be busy for the rest of the season. I want to take him out and get him used to playing and let him play every day, Martinez said. … SS Jordy Mercer (left calf strain) began a rehabilitation period at Double-A Harrisburg.
Braves: OR Ronald Acua Jr. returned to Truist Park for the first time since going through a season break in July to repair the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Acua has gone through a rehabilitation program in Los Angeles. I think he’s happy to be back here in Atlanta, said manager Brian Snitker.
NEXT ONE
Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.27) is 0-3 this season with an 11.35 ERA in three starts against Atlanta.
Braves: RHP Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.19) has not allowed more than 12 innings in two starts, including one win, against Washington.
