Fantasy Football Rankings for NFL Week 1





The NFL regular season has finally arrived and it’s time to get some answers to this year’s most pressing questions. For starters, can running backs Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley return to their elite levels of production after injuries cut their 2020 seasons? We can’t wait to find out. Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1 are based on the Points Per Receive (PPR) used in most Seasonal and Daily Fantasy Football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions. Rankings are compiled byFantasySharks.com. (*- Check injury/status before kick-off) MORE:Breakout players | Sleeping places | busts | Risk-reward choices | All value team QUARTER BACKS 1 Patrick Mahomes KC v Cle. 2 Lamar Jackson Ball. at LV 3 Kyler Murray Ari. and ten. 4 Russell Wilson sea. at Ind. 5 Aaron Rodgers GB and NO 6 Josh Allen Buf. against pit. 7 Matt Ryan Atl. against Phi. 8 Ryan Tannehill Ten. against Ari. 9 Jalen hurts Phi. at Atl. 10 Tom Brady TB vs Dale. 11 Justin Herbert LA-C at Wash. 12 Roof Prescott Dal. at TB 13 Jimmy Garoppolo SF at Det. 14 Tyrod Taylor Hou. against Jack. 15 Kirk Cousins ​​Min. at Cin. 16 Mac Jones NE vs. Mia. 17 Baker Mayfield Cle. at KC 18 Jameis Winston NO vs. GB 19 Tua Tagovailoa Mia. and NE 20 Trevor Lawrence Jack. at Hou. 21 Ben Roethlisberger Pit. at Buf. 22 Daniel Jones NY-G vs. Pine tree. 23 Ryan Fitzpatrick was. vs. LA-C 24 Joe Burrow Cin. versus min. 25 Derek Carr LV vs. Ball. 26 Andy Dalton Chi. at LA-R 27 *Carson Wentz Ind. vs. Sea. 28 Matthew Stafford LA-R vs. chi. 29 Zach Wilson NY-J at Car. 30 Jared Goff Det. vs. SF 31 Sam Darnold car. against NY-J 32 Teddy Bridgewater Den. at NY-G RUNNING BACK 1 Christian McCaffrey car. vs. NY-J 2 Dalvin Cook Min. at Cin. 3 Alvin Kamara NO vs. GB 4 Derrick Henry Ten. against Ari. 5 Aaron Jones GB at NO 6 Nick Chubb Cle. at KC 7 Jonathan Taylor Ind. vs. Sea. 8 Austin Ekeler LA-C in Was. 9 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. at TB 10 *D’Andre Swift Det. vs. SF 11 Miles Sanders Phi. at Atl. 12 * Saquon Barkley NY-G vs. Pine tree. 13 Joe Mixon Cin. versus min. 14 Myles Gaskin Mia. at NE 15 David Montgomery Chi. at LA-R 16 James Robinson Jack. at Hou. 17 Chase Edmonds Ari. at ten. 18 *Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. Cle. 19 Raheem Mostert SF at Det. 20 Melvin Gordon Den. at NY-G 21 Leonard Fournette TB vs. Valley. 22 Antonio Gibson Was. vs. LA-C 23 Kareem Hunt Cle. at KC 24 Gus Edwards Ball. at LV 25 Chris Carsonzee. at Ind. 26 Josh Jacobs LV vs. Ball. 27 Mike Davis Atl. against phi. 28 Ronald Jones TB vs. Valley. 29 *Darrell Henderson LA-R vs. chi. 30 Najee Harris Pit. at Buf. 31 Damien Harris NE vs. mia. 32 Devin Singletary Buf. against pit. 33 Nyheim Hines Ind. against Sea. 34 JD McKissic Was. vs. LA-C 35 James Conner Ari. at ten. 36 Mark Ingram Hou. against Jack. 37 Javonte Williams Den. at NY-G 38 Trey Sermon SF at Det. 39 David Johnson Hou. against Jack. 40 Latavius ​​Murray NO vs. GB 41 Justin Jackson LA-C at Wash. 42 James White NE vs. Mia. 43 Kenyan Drake LV vs. Ball. 44 Zack Moss Buf. against pit. 45 Jordan Wilkins Ind. vs. Sea. 46 Boston Scott Phi. at Atl. 47 Sony Michel LA-R vs. Chi. 48 Ty’Son Williams Ball. at LV 49 Tony Pollard Dal. at TB 50 Tevin Coleman NY-J at Car. 51 Marlon Mack Ind. vs. Sea. 52 Jamaal Williams Det. vs. SF 53 *Alexander Mattison Min. at Cin. 54 Carlos Hyde Jack. at Hou. 55 *Lamical Perine NY-J at Car. WIDE RECEIVERS 1 Tyreek Hill KC vs. Cle. 2 Calvin Ridley Atl. against Phi. 3 Davante Adams GB at NO 4 Chris Godwin TB vs. Dale. 5 *DeAndre Hopkins Ari. at ten. 6 DK Metcalf Sea. at Ind. 7 *Stefon Diggs Buf. against pit. 8 Mike Evans TB vs. Dale. 9 Keenan Allen LA-C at Wash. 10 Deebo Samuel SF at Det. 11 Robert Woods LA-R v Chi. 12 *Justin Jefferson Min. at Cin. 13 * Adam Thielen Min. at Cin. 14 Terry McLaurin Wash. vs. LA-C 15 Tyler Boyd Cin. versus min. 16 JuJu Smith-Schuster Pit. at Buf. 17 Allen Robinson Chi. at LA-R 18 Diontae Johnson pit. and Buf. 19 Brandin Cooks Hou. against Jack. 20 * Julio Jones Ten. against Ari. 21 Amari Cooper Dal. at TB 22 *AJ Brown Ten. against Ari. 23 * Tyler Lockett Sea. at Ind. 24 Cole Beasley Buf. against pit. 25 Cooper Kupp LA-R vs. chi. 26 DJ Moore car. vs. NY-J 27 Corey Davis NY-J at Auto. 28 Courtland Sutton Den. at NY-G 29 Sterling Shepard NY-G vs. Pine tree. 30 Robby Anderson car. vs. NY-J 31 Russell Gage Atl. against Phi. 32 Mike Williams LA-C at Wash. 33 CeeDee Lam Dal. at TB 34 Jerry Jeudy Den. at NY-G 35 Nelson Agholor NE vs. mia. 36 * Kenny Golladay NY-G vs. Pine tree. 37 Jarvis Landry Cle. at KC 38 *Odell Beckham Cle. at KC 39 Jalen Reagor Phi. at Atl. 40 *Brandon Aiyuk SF at Det. 41 Marvin Jones Jack. at Hou. 42 Ja’Marr Chase Cin. versus min. 43 *DJ Chark Jac. at Hou. 44 Tre’Quan Smith NO vs. GB 45 Michael Gallup Dal. at TB 46 Marquise Brown Ball. at LV 47 Henry Ruggs LV v Ball. 48 The Vante Parker Mia. at NE 49 Chase Claypool Pit. at Buf. 50 * Tyrell Williams Det. vs. SF 51 Mecole Hardman KC vs. Cle. 52 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB at NO 53 Jakobi Meyers NE vs. mia. 54 Tee Higgins Cin. versus min. 55 Laviska Shenault Jac. at Hou. TIGHT ENDS 1 Travis Kelce KC v Cle. 2 Darren Waller LV to Ball. 3 George Kittle SF at Det. 4 Mark Andrews Ball. at LV 5 *Evan Engram NY-G vs. Pine tree. 6 *TJ Hockenson Det. vs. SF 7 Dallas Goedert Phi. at Atl. 8 Mike Gesicki Mia. at NE 9 Robert Tonyan GB at NO 10 Kyle Pitts Atl. against Phi. 11 Austin Hooper Cle. at KC 12 Eric Ebron pit. at Buf. 13 Anthony Firkser Ten. against Ari. 14 Zach Ertz Phi. at Atl. 15 * Noah Fant Den. at NY-G 16 Logan Thomas Wash. vs. LA-C 17 Tyler Higbee LA-R vs. Chi. 18 Hunter Henry NE vs. Mia. 19 Jonnu Smith NE vs. Mine. 20 *Adam Trautman NO vs. GB 21 Rob Gronkowski TB vs. Valley. 22 CJ Uzomah Cin. versus min. 23 Dalton Schultz Dal. at TB 24 Gerald Everettzee. at Ind. 25 Dawson Knox Buf. against pit. 26 Jordan Akins Hou. against Jack. 27 Chris Herndon Min. at Cin. 28 Blake Jarwin Dal. at TB 29 Jack Doyle Ind. vs. Sea. 30 Jared Cook LA-C at Wash. KICKERS 1 Younghoe Koo Atl. against Phi. 2 Dustin Hopkins was. vs. LA-C 3 Ryan Succop TB vs Dal. 4 Jason Myers-zee. at Ind. 5 Evan McPherson Cin. versus min. 6 Rodrigo Blankenship Ind. vs. Sea. 7 Graham Gano NY-G vs. Pine tree. 8 Cairo Santos Chi. at LA-R 9 Justin Tucker Ball. at LV 10 Robbie Gould SF at Det. 11 Quinn Nordin NE vs. mia. 12 Tyler Bass Buf. against pit. 13 Greg Zuerlein Dal. at TB 14 Chris Boswell pit. at Buf. 15 Harrison Butker KC v Cle. 16 Brandon McManus Den. at NY-G 17 Daniel Carlson LV v Ball. 18 Ka’imi Fairbairn Hou. against Jack. 19 Matt Gay LA-R vs. Chi. 20 Tristan Vizcaino LA-C in Wax. 21 Austin Seibert Det. vs. SF 22 Josh Lambo Jack. at Hou. 23 Mason Crosby GB at NO 24 Matt Prater Ari. at ten. 25 Greg Joseph Min. at Cin. 26 Chase McLaughlin Cle. at KC 27 Jason Sanders Mia. at NE 28 Sam fuck ten. against Ari. 29 Jake Elliott Phi. at Atl. 30 Ryan Santoso car. vs. NY-J DEFENSE 1 Chicago Bears at LA-R 2 San Francisco 49ers at Det. 3 Baltimore Ravens at LV 4 Miami Dolphins at NE 5 Washington Football Team vs. LA-C 6 Buffalo Bills vs. Pit. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at Was. 8 New York Jets at Car. 9 Indianapolis Foals vs. Sea. 10 Los Angeles Rams vs. Chi. 11 Carolina Panthers vs. NY-J 12 Atlanta Falcons vs. Phi. 13 Green Bay Packers at NO 14 New York Giants v Den. 15 Seattle Seahawks at Ind. 16 Tennessee Titans against Ari. 17 Denver Broncos on NY-G 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Valley. 19 Philadelphia Eagles at Atl. 20 New Orleans Saints vs. GB 21 New England Patriots vs Mia. 22 Minnesota Vikings in Cin. 23 Kansas City Chiefs v Cle. 24 Houston Texans vs. Jack. 25 Arizona Cardinals out of ten. 26 Pittsburgh Steelers at Buf. 27 Cleveland Browns at KC 28 Detroit Lions vs. SF 29 Jacksonville Jaguars in Hou. 30 Cincinnati Bengals vs. min. 31 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Ball. 32 Dallas Cowboys at TB It’s fantasy football season! 