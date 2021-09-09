Family speaks out about treatment of son by hockey player | Local sports

letter

Dear Mitchell,

We have kept silent because it relates directly to you and your family. We have been approached by many media entities over the past year asking to tell our side of the story. This is something that is very difficult for us to deal with as it brings up all the pain and disgust for what you did to our son going back to 1st and 2nd grade. Like when you played Keep the Ball away from Brownie during intermission. Isaiah came home and asked what an N-er was since you called him that. Your antics then could be dismissed as childish jokes by an ignorant youngster with a bad moral upbringing. We took Isaiah out of your reach until sixth grade when you came back into his life. Remember Isaiah sat next to you on the bus, while your bully accomplice sat behind him, hitting him on the head and punching him from behind? A complaint has been filed and nothing has been done about it. Do you remember telling him on one of those occasions that his BLACK family didn’t love him and that’s why he has a WHITE family? Remember when you spit in his face and called him an N-word while he was waiting for the bus at school? A complaint has been filed and nothing has been done about it. Remember when you threw a snowball in his face and called him the N-word again while waiting for the bus at school? A complaint has been filed and nothing has been done about it. You created an environment, because of your HOCKEY status, where kids had to do things to interact with you. Isaiah was told by you to tell all his peers that he was your n—a to sit at the lunch table with you, or else he would have to sit alone. This was confirmed by other children in the area. Always belittle him. Knowing he was an easy target because he was so cognitively behind because he was born with alcohol and drugs and had FAS. You knew how much he wanted to fit in and have friends, so you pushed him.

You picked him up and knocked him on his back in the snow on your way to Speedway for a basketball game. Again, confirmed by others on site. We were informed by the school that in the 8th grade Isaiah started to come into his 1st term very agitated and disturbed, only to find out about your morning fight in the boys bathroom. This is where, again, you used your HOCKEY status to have kids grab Isaiah as he went to his locker and dragged him to the bathroom where students started fighting Isaiah while you and your friends put the whole thing on Snapchat so you could see it. could play back and laugh at the abuse YOU put him through on a daily basis. CONFIRMED!! Your parents were called into the office on a few of these occasions and instead of forcing you to be held accountable for the things you were doing. They doubled with you. Tell the so-called disciplinarians Do you know how good a HOCKEY player Mitchell is? Something stupid like this could RUN his career!! Where’s your proof? It’s their word against ours, and Mitchell would never do such a thing!! Those statements are in quotes because those are the exact statements YOUR mom made to us after hearing about YOUR push-pop discomfort!! That led to criminal charges and an admission of guilt on your part because there was a video that we still have and I’m sure many would like to see it so they can decide if it’s just a boy being a boy. You HAD to plead guilty. Your mother called it children who are children. You were 14 years old and knew what you were doing was wrong. It was so bad that 2 girls went to the principal because they were tired of watching you beat up Isaiah EVERY day and couldn’t watch it anymore. Most responsible parents would have had you come over to apologize and make it up, not to call my wife to say Do you know he flooded it after rubbing it in the urinal before he gave it to Isaiah? As if that somehow made it less important. Do you know how humiliating it was for Isaiah to have to undergo an HIV and STD test because of what you did to him? All this is confirmed in the police report and also in the fact that the director told Isaiah to stay away from you because you were not his friend.

In the time since the incident, you claim to have apologized to us. That apology was ordered by the court and it was commuted in court, never to us. You claimed you couldn’t talk to Isaiah because of the restraining order, but two years later your family tried to get you back to the same school Isaiah went to, which would have violated your distancing rules. Then you went to a football game and when you saw Isaiah walking with some friends, you approached Isaiah right in his face while talking to the kids who he was with. A perfect opportunity for you to say to Isaiah Hey, I’m really sorry for what I did to you in Junior High. I really hope you can forgive me!! But instead, you didn’t taunt him until someone from the school came down and sent you on your way. I’ve seen your parents a few times in the community. The perfect opportunity for them to approach me or my wife and express how sorry they are for what their exceptionally HOCKEY playing son Isaiah did to!! Instead, they stared at us with intimidation. They have also created a culture with a group of hockey families in this community that this is somehow Isaiah’s fault!! That my wife and I are responsible for the problems you have experienced in YOUR life. Yet you are not the victim here, our son is. You choose what you did to our son for years. You made that choice! You know the American Idol 16-year-old young man, Caleb Kennedy, who was kicked off the show for taking a photo at age 12 with a friend dressed as a KKK. He was 2 years younger than your 14-year-old incident you keep referring to as YOUNG. Because you somehow say you’re 14, it makes less of an impact. Caleb had ONLY ONE incident and he was faced with a terrible choice. He was kicked off American Idol and he made no apologies to downplay his age. He took ownership, something you still haven’t done.

You had a few years to decide that your HOCKEY career took off the way you hoped and you need to make it up to Isaiah before it bites you in the ass. But I’m sure you thought, hey, I’ve done my fine and my lawsuit is sealed, that could never come up and hurt me again! I think you are a cautionary tale that the internet does not forget!! You and your parents could have knocked on our door at any time and humiliated yourself, but you didn’t. After all, Isaiah deserved everything you gave him, right!! I mean, we have screenshots of your group saying Isaiah isn’t a good kid, which somehow justifies what you did to him. Posting videos of our son to somehow justify what you did to him. This is not a regret.

I am very sorry that Joni and I have decided to raise and adopt children in SYLVANIA, OHIO! If we hadn’t done that with this community, maybe they could put up a sign on their way to town that said Welcome to Sylvania, Ohio – Home to NHL’s Mitchell Miller!! I would love to sit down with you and Shelly and John and apologize for the inconvenience caused to all of you by my family and CHILD, who is 19 now just like you, by the way. It must be horrible to wake up every day not knowing if you can lace up your skates and play the game we love so much.

You see Mitchell, you’ve been crushed by the freeze of your HOCKEY career for something you did as a youngster so long ago. The one-off incident as you reported countless times to all the NHL teams and the reporters who asked you about it BUT NEVER THOUGHT to send a letter or contact YOUR VICTIM who was 18 at the time (no longer a restraining order). But as I’ve said before, it goes much deeper than that one time you ended up getting caught on TAPE and Shelly and John couldn’t sweep it under the rug for you. The discomfort you spoke of for Isaiah was constant reminders throughout the school and still to this day, the seizures, the counseling, the depression, the suicidal thoughts, the acts of aggression so that this would not happen to him again, the isolation and the thoughts that your illusion was true and that somehow it was his fault. What you did to Isaiah, he will live with it for the rest of his life. To question his existence. Coach Noreen said his decision had nothing to do with hockey? Actually? He and their organization are part of the problem, not the solution. For the coach to make this statement We also wanted to make sure we had the infrastructure for Mitchell himself because as hard as everyone thinks it might be, it might be what Mitchell has been through this past year – and probably what he’s going to be this year. going through – it’s different from what most young athletes will have to go through in their lifetime. I would have to agree with that in part, because most athletes, in fact MOST PEOPLE, wouldn’t do what you did. Your coach pretends you are a victim, when in reality you DID THIS! Your coach also called it an off-ice incident. Again, don’t call it what it is, as we will minimize what it really is. Our son still has nightmares about your abuse. I don’t think discomfort really applies to what Isaiah has now experienced. Right now Mitchell, no community service at your best friends school, no diversity training, no feeding the homeless, will change what you did! As the magistrate said at the time, I don’t think you understand Mitchell. You’re sorry for what happened to you, not for what you did. This was also the consensus of many of the NHL teams, they saw no real remorse for your action. More like it was just a minor indiscretion. You just waited too long. If you had taken ownership years ago or even a year ago and your parents hadn’t demonized us to OUR community, I would have gladly patted you on the back for a job well done!! Can’t wait to see that sign as I drive into OUR community!! But it took your career to break the ice before you realized that in your own words I was unable to contact them after the incident but I think I will definitely get in touch eventually and of course say that I’m sorry for all the inconvenience I’ve had. caused when we were 14 with their family and the child. When you read it all back and look at it from the other side, it’s really sickening, and the fact that you still can’t comprehend the pain and damage caused by your constant hazing and jokes makes me deeply sad!! We will continue to pray that God will convince your heart and your family.

prayers,

Jamie Crothers