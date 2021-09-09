A fine innings Norm | Gympie today

Norman Leslie McClintock was born on September 8, 1923 at Gympie Hospital, the third child of James Thomas (JT or Tom) McClintock and his wife Lillian Muriel Daisy.

He grew up on the family pineapple farm in Dagun with his older sister Marion, older brother Ron and younger brother Eric.

Norm attended Dagun Primary School and when he finished primary school he went to Brisbane Boys College where he stayed with his grandmother.

After high school, he returned to Dagun to work on the family farm with his father and two brothers.

The family all enjoyed being part of the close-knit and supportive Dagun farming and church community.

As a young man, he enjoyed attending local dances and visiting the local movie theater.

It was at this time that he met June Dodt and, usually with both Eric and June’s brother Lex in tow, their days of courtship began.

Norm and June were married on June 12, 1954 and enjoyed 67 years together.

Their first home was in Woondum, on the pineapple farm of JT McClintock and Sons.

Nearly three years later, Lesley had their first child, and in the following years, Russell, Jill and Scott joined them.

Norm and June were very active in the Woondum/Mothar Mountain communities.

Norm was a great sportsman and enjoyed playing tennis, table tennis, golf and his beloved cricket for Kandanga and Valleys.

He was the first captain and life member of the Gympie Valleys Cricket Club.

At the club’s 50th anniversary in 2003, Norm was given a great honor by being named captain of the team of the half century.

His children fondly remember the busy weekends growing up, going to junior cricket or tennis for Russell and Scott in the morning, and cricket for Norm in the afternoon.

They spent many Saturday afternoons in Albert Park on the sidelines watching cricket.

In the winter months, the family played tennis matches on Saturday afternoons.

Norm continued to play competitive cricket and tennis into his sixties.

Every afternoon after working the farm all day, Norm always had time for a game of cricket, tennis, softball or a riding lesson in the backyard.

The kids said they played these games every afternoon until it was too dark to see and lost count of the broken louvered windows in the wash and the number of times the fibro walls in the garage were replaced.

Sundays were spent going to Sunday school and church in Dagun and then having lunch with Nana and Claude Dodt or visiting Grandpa and Grandma McClintock.

Norm enjoyed the church community and nurtured the communion of the Dagun church families.

Family holidays were spent in Noosaville, fishing and swimming in the Noosa River with Nana and Claude and the Cole family.

They all loved to surf on Noosa’s main beach and would sometimes meet Uncle Harold and Aunt Olive, Ian and Barbara McClintock, Joy and Michael Nugent and their families to go waterskiing on the Noosa River.

The family often went to Alexandra Headlands to visit grandparents and the extended McClintock families, again swimming and surfing every day.

There was always ice cream after a swim and many hours of fun were spent exploring the Alexandra Headland rock pools, playing cricket and badminton and eating watermelon in the backyard.

Then there were the table tennis matches on the dinner table, often after lunch and again after dinner, plus quoits and many happy hours of 500.

The only exception was Boxing Day, when the family made sure to watch the cricket test.

Norm, Jill and Scott also enjoyed many hours of golf with the extended McClintock family over the Christmas break.

Fishing trips in Hervey Bay to catch the winter whiting have been a highlight every year.

Often the family on the water was accompanied by Lex, Pauline, Eric, Oriel and their families and other friends.

These days were spent pumping yabbies early in the morning (depending on the tide), fishing, coming home to clean fish, eating fish, and then sitting up at night and boning fillets.

This was the routine repeated every day during their winter vacations and no one ever complained.

Norm and June also enjoyed overseas holidays to New Zealand with Ron and Jean McClintock, visiting Jill when she was in England and the Crocombe family in Devon, bus holidays to Tasmania with Eric and Oriel McClintock and road trips across Australia with Lex and Pauline .

A sad time in Norm’s life was the loss of his son Russell in a car accident in 1976.

Norm enjoyed celebrating his children’s weddings and welcoming Robert, Brian and Alissa to the family.

He always regarded his in-laws as his own children.

Grandchildren, Samuel, Charlotte, Maddy and Tom were the next big highlight and love in his life – he was always curious about their exploits and achievements.

Norm was always so proud of everyone’s achievements, no matter how big or how small.

In 2002, Norm was involved in a riding mower accident and lost his left arm.

He never complained, he was just happy to have taken two helicopter flights on the same day, one from the farm to Nambour and a second to Brisbane.

After his recovery, Norm and June made the decision to sell the farm and move to Gympie.

They built a new house in Gympie in 2004 and have enjoyed creating new gardens and bushhouses here.

They are blessed with great neighbors.

Norm and June have both been active members of various Gympie garden clubs and have spent many enjoyable hours visiting various gardens and shows.

In November last year, Norm fell and was hospitalized.

After 5 weeks in hospital and 3 weeks of respite in Cooinda, he was admitted to Grevillea Gardens in January this year.

He said goodbye to his family on Sunday, August 22, just 2 weeks before his 98th birthday.

The family sincerely thanks the Grevillea Gardens staff for the kindness and care given to him.

He always managed to impress them with his dry sense of humor.

His daughter Lesley said her father was one in a million, and his sense of humor was with him to the end.

She said two days before he died, she said he looked a little brighter, to which he responded; Yes, I’m a little older.

A true gentleman in every sense of the word, and an ever loving, caring, supportive, encouraging, never complaining husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend to many.

Norm McClintock will be forever loved and never forgotten.