Edgbaston Unveils Major Match Cricket Schedule for 2022





More of the biggest matches in world cricket are coming to Birmingham in 2022 and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is today announcing seven Major Match days for Edgbaston Stadium this summer. Edgbaston will host Joe Roots England for an LV= Insurance Test Match against South Africa from Thursday 25th to Monday 29th August and a stunning Royal London International (ODI) against India on Saturday 9th July. The venue will also host the biggest day on the county’s cricket calendar, with Vitality Blast Finals Day returning to Edgbaston for the 14th time on Saturday 16th July. Now open for all Major Match days on edgbaston.com, the Ballot is once again the best chance to get tickets to the biggest games in Edgbaston in 2022, or you can guarantee your seat with a membership of just 25 to the Priority Club . Edgbaston and Birmingham will be at the heart of the global sports calendar next summer, CEO Stuart Cain said. Our schedule of Major Match cricket in 2022 is one of the best we’ve ever hosted, with a men’s test match, Finals Day and an ODI where the top two teams in the world rankings compete and will attract a huge global TV audience. Were also proud to play our part in hosting the inaugural T20 women’s tournament in Birmingham 2022 which will be a fantastic opportunity to build on this year’s success of The Hundred who have transformed women’s cricket and has attracted record crowds to Edgbaston for our Birmingham Phoenix games. Warwickshire members have a chance to beat the vote by securing their 2022 membership, which goes on sale at 10am on Thursday, September 16. Membership renewal packages will land on 2021 members early next week. 2022 big competition days England v India, Royal London ODI Saturday 9th July

Vitality Blast Finals Day Saturday July 16

England v South Africa, LV= Insurance Test Match – Thu 25 Mon August 29 Windows priority Members will receive priority access to buy the best seats at the best price from 10 a.m. Thursday, September 16. Please note that only two tickets per person are available in the member areas. Credit holders of our canceled games in 2020 will have the next priority, starting Tuesday 28 September. Vitality Blast Finals Day buyers for 2021 will get priority purchase tickets for next year’s Finals Day starting at 10pm on Saturday, September 18. Voting closes at 5pm on Friday, October 8, and those who pass will receive entry to purchase tickets the following week. All remaining tickets will go on general sale on Tuesday, October 19 at 10 a.m. Hospitality will be available from our official hospitality provider Keith Prowse and packs will go on sale soon, email [email protected] for more info.

