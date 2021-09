Phoenixville Defeats Pope John Paul II – PA Prep Live

PAC Phoenixville 4, Pope John Paul II 3 Singles: Tess Crossan (PJP) beats. Rachel Wascoe, 6-4, 6-0; Elie Snavely (Px) beats. Mia Del Moro, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Elise Pham (Px) beats. Kelly OConnor, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Doubles: Catie Fiore/Mia Zernick (PJP) beats. Madeline Kerry/Lexi Moyer, 2-6, 6-3, 5-3 ret.; Amy Kost/Claire Shiele (PJP) beats. Maeve Bishop/Megan Shultz, 6-3, 6-3; Sophia Pratte/Gwen Natale (Px). Certainly. Sofia Pien/Danielle Campanella, 6-3, 6-2; Leah Firster/Alisen Slifer (Px) def. Olivia Butera/Josie Cisick, 6-2, 6-1. Perkiomen Valley 7, Upper Perkiomen 0 Singles: Gracie Strohecker (PV) def. Hope Thompson, 7-6(1), 6-0; Kaitlyn Murphy (PV) beats. Maddy Dyer, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Sydney Boardman (PV) beats. Sara Andrasek, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Defeats Sam Swarr/Ananya Sudarshan (PV). Mlynn Poulson/Liz Greczek, 6-1, 6-1; Emmy Flynn/Cindy Li (PV) beats. Emily Vogel/Cassidy Bush, 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Cox/Sarah Verguldi (PV) beats. Addison Rennells/Emi Sensor, 6-1, 6-1; Kayla Morris/Kelsey Leonard (PV) beats. Alayna Phillips/Jada Leidy, 6-1, 6-1. Metaton 7, Upper Merion 0 Singles: Alice Liang (I) def. Chloe Doan 6-0, 6-1; Hana Nouaime (I) defeats. Isabel Greenberg 6-0, 6-1; Anita Suresh (I) beats. Melanie Evitts 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Irene Biju / Lauren Montgomery (I) beats. Reese Glauner/Adele Eaton 6-0, 6-0; Angela Lian / Dru OBrien (I) beats. Miya Shin/Alina Hernandez 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Coupe / Carlee Dellose (I) beats. Brooke Puglisi/Colette Egan 6-1, 6-1; Natalia Parientes / Melinda Jin (I) defeats. Rhianna Ferreira/Visha Patel 6-0, 6-1.

