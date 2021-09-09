Morodok Techo Stadium completed this weekend: Sources





The new Morodok Techo National Stadium will be officially handed over to the Cambodian government this weekend. According to some sources, the ceremony will be chaired by China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The exact date and time of the event are not yet known. Wang is expected to arrive in Cambodia this weekend as part of a four-country sweep from September 10 to 15. He will also visit South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore. Prime Minister Hun Sen, other top officials and sports officials and representatives of the Chinese embassy in Cambodia are also expected to attend the meeting. Vath Chamroeun, secretary general of Cambodia’s SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC), previously said the new stadium will be handed over to them in October. But apparently the schedule had changed due to the upcoming visit of the Chinese foreign minister. Completion comes a month after construction on the project was finally completed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic and other reasons, the delivery has been postponed several times. The target completion date was initially set for late 2020, before being moved to May and later to August 2021. The sprawling facility features a running track, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a soccer field and an indoor stadium for basketball, rugby, table tennis, gymnastics and other sports. It can accommodate 60,000 seated spectators. A house for visiting delegations, called WorldBridge Sports Village, is being built nearby. The design follows the shape of a traditional Chinese boat with a pair of 99-meter bows at either end. Cambodian sports officials said the design symbolizes the long-standing friendship between the two countries. China is Cambodia’s largest investor and supplier of foreign aid. Currently, CAMSOC uses the facility as a centralized venue for Cambodian athletes training for the 2021 and 2023 Southeast Asian Games. The Morodok Techo National Stadium will be the main venue for the 2023 SEA Games, the first time Cambodia will host the region’s biggest sporting event. The opening and closing ceremonies and other important events will be held in the new stadium. It will also be the venue for an international football competition if Cambodia wins the bid to host the 2020 Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup. The project was built in a sprawling 85 hectare site in the Chroy Changvar area of ​​Phnom Penh. It was funded with a $160 million grant from the Chinese government. Construction started in 2013 with China State Construction Engineering Corporation as the main contractor. More than 600 Chinese and Cambodians worked on the project. Keywords: Morodok Techo . National Stadium

