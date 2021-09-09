Oakland As Game #139: Frankie Montas Resigns, Leads As to Victory Over Chicago White Sox

The Oakland Ashes have won a game!

The Ash lineup scored in four different innings, their starting pitcher provided seven strong frames and their bullpen held out for a 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at the Coliseum on Wednesday. Oakland broke a losing streak of four games, winning for the seventh time in their last 22 games.

*** Click here to rewatch tonight’s Game Thread! ***

Showing the way was Frankie Montas, who controlled a powerful attack by Chicago for seven innings. The White Sox put some runners on base early on, but Montas caused three double plays in the first four frames, before finally putting a run through during a short rally in the 5th. The righthander retired his last six batters.

Montas: 7 ip, 1 run, 7 Ks, 2 BB, 6 hits, 105 pitches, 88.2 mph EV

The tired rotation needs someone to perform, and Montas has been answering the call lately. This was his 10th quality start in his last 11 attempts, during which time he racked up a 2.18 ERA while eating six or seven innings apiece. What’s more, this marks the second time in the past two weeks he’s played Stopper off a team losing streak, when he beat the Yankees to make a six-game slip at the end of August and now broke a four-gamer tonight against the Yankees. White Sox.

Montas gem set the tone, but one of the themes of the As 2021 season is that it takes more than a good start from your pitcher to win a game. This evening they got the other ingredients they needed.

First there was the offense, which used a little force and a few successful rallies to score early and often. In the 2nd, they took the lead on a solo homer Matt Chapman.

That’s Chapman’s 11th dinger in his last 21 games.

Oakland struck again in the 4th. Mark Canha tore a double, and Yan gomes registered the hit with a runner in scoring position with a sharp single.

Canha has reached base in 16 consecutive games, and he has been particularly popular in the past eight games, 10-for-29 with four homeruns, tonight’s double and a 1,250 OPS.

After Chicago scored off Montas in the top of the fifth, the As answered right back. Elvis Andrus started with a walk Josh Harrison brought him to third place, and Matt Olson singled and Andrus scored.

It was a bit of redemption for Olson, as his misplay on a grounder on the defense in the top of the inning contributed to the run for the opponent. Here, he got that run back in the form of an RBI, although he was thrown out during the play.

They kept pushing into the 6th and tackled insurance. Gomes singled, his third reaching base tonight, and with two outs Chad Pinder line a triple into the right corner of the field to take Gomes all the way around from the start.

Andrus followed with a single to bat in Pinder.

Oakland ended the night with 10 hits, with eight different players bringing in at least one. Four of the hits were for extra bases, and they were 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

With a 5-1 lead in hand and Montas carrying them through the 7th, all it took was two innings from their bullpen. Even that has been a struggle lately, as in the last 15 games, the relievers had a 7.11 ERA and seven failed saves, but this time they got the job done.

Or rather, Andrew Chafino got the job done, as the lefty led both innings. He needed only six pitches to get through the 8th, then worked around a few hits to finish the 9th. Chafin has pitched 20 innings since being acquired by Oakland and allowed only two runs, making him by far the hottest arm in a collapsing pen.

Build on it

A good start to the rotation, steady scoring from a balanced offensive attack and a few outs from the bullpen. Can the Ashes build on this win while there is still time left in the season?