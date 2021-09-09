Afghanistan-Australia test cancelled? CA threatens to call off historic tie if Taliban bans women’s cricket, Sports News





Afghanistan has been in utter chaos since the Taliban group took over from the government. Since then, a series of bombings near Kabul airport has resulted in the deaths of several, many have managed to leave the ravaged country, while some face repression. While the Taliban invasion meant uncertainty for everyone in terms of their future in the country as they remain baffled about how to adapt and live in their homeland, the terror group gave a green signal for the continuation of cricket activities for the national men’s team . At the same time, they seized the freedom of the women’s team, which prevented them from continuing with the sport. Amid all this came news that Afghanistan’s planned one-off test against Australia, in Hobart, will go ahead in November as planned. However, the Cricket Australia (CA) has now released a statement revealing their stance on the one-off test. It says they will have to cancel the historic test if the Taliban bans women’s cricket in Afghanistan. “Stimulating the global growth of women’s cricket is incredibly important to Cricket Australia,” the CA statement said. “Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for everyone and we unequivocally support the game for women at all levels. If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but Afghanistan will not host the proposed Test Match to be played in Hobart. We thank the Australian and Tasmanian governments for their support on this important issue.” According to the regulations of the International Cricket Council (ICC), countries that have been awarded Test status are required to set up both men’s and women’s teams. Therefore, it is expected that even the ICC will have to act as soon as possible to invoke Afghanistan’s full member status if the future of the women’s team remains in jeopardy.

