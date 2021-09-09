Tennis West Ottawa flanked by Rockford in battle in top 10





The West Ottawa tennis team, number 9 in Division 1, was flanked at home by number 10 Rockford 5-4 at home on Wednesday. Most of the matches were close, some going three sets and others looking like they could go that way too. With both teams in the top 10, we knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle, said West Ottawa coach Brian Metz. It was a fantastic game against a very good Rockford team. West Ottawas Teddy Schurman defeated Luke Johnson 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. At number 2, Elliot Dozeman defeated Jack Burns 6-0, 6-0. At number 2 doubles, West Ottawas Nolan Zink-Joe Mireles tons 6-2, 6-1. At number 4 doubles, Brandon Blake-Liam Herweyer came back to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. On number 3 basehits, West Ottawas Traiden Bethke was defeated by Isaac DeMaan 6-4, 6-4 and West Ottawas Joey Rakipi lost 6-4, 6-4 to Sam Danner. In the No. 1 doubles, West Ottawas lost to Reid Reimink-Dalton Goodwin 7-6(5), 6-4. Jack OBrien-Grafton Ervine lost 6-2, 6-4 at number 3 and Max McCormick-Brody Ruby lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 at number 5 doubles. BOYS TENNIS Holland 8, GR Union 0 Orange won the game OK Green. Sean Ruhf won 6-0, 6-0 at number 1 singles. Cristian Castro-Gonzalez won 6-1, 6-4 at number 2. Aiden Sin won 6-1, 6-1 at number 3 and Jame Baer won by default at number 4. In doubles, Sam Payne-Elliot Wehrmeyer won 6-0, 6-0 on NO. 1. Emmett Book-Andrew Lubbers won 6-0, 6-0 at number 2. Oscar Miller-Tennessee Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at number 3 and Connor Huizenga-Graham VanFassen won at number 4 by default. Mona Shores 7, Zeeland East 1 The Chix lost the OK Green match. Gabe Jarvis won 6-2, 6-3 at number 3 singles for Zeeland East. Spring Lake 6, Hamilton 1 The Hawkeyes lost the OK Blue game. Jackson Miller took a 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 2 singles. There was no No. 1 doubles. VOLLEY-BALL Holland Christian 3, Spring Lake 0 The Maroons won their OK Blue Conference opener 27-25, 25-22, 25-13 over Spring Lake. Avery Huisman led the attack with 11 kills. Annabel Pierce had nine kills and Sophia PIerce and Tryna VanderZwaag had five each. Anna Larsen served four aces, while Ryanne Van Wyk had three. Huisman also led the defense with two blocks and 20 excavations. VanWyk had 16 excavations, Samantha Grotenhuis had 13 and VanderZwaag had 10. Van Wyk handed out 34 assists. The Maroons are 12-2-3 on the season. BOYS FOOTBALL Fennville 8, Lawton 0 Miguel Solis-Salazar led Fennville with three goals. Jose Delgado, Chris Solis-Salazar and Armando Sanchez all had a goal and an assist. Antonio Guzman and Gavin Smith also scored goals. Emmanuel Guzman has two assists to his name. GIRLS GOLF Dux wins jamboree The girls’ golf team Zeeland West shot a 182 to win the OK Green jamboree. Zeeland East came in second with 195, followed by Reeths-Puffer (197), Holland d(220) and Mona Shores (221). The Dutch were led by Olivia Castaneda 51, Sara Rozema 53, Emma Hulst 55 and Kristen Messer with a 61.

