Issue Between Manika, Soumyadeep Roy To Be Heard On Sept 11, Both Claim To Have Evidence: TTFI Secy General









By Vipul Kashyap

Updated: 09 Sep. 2021 13:19 IS

New Delhi [India]Sept. 9 (ANI): Secretary-General of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), Arun Banerjee, said on Thursday that the ongoing feud between paddler Manika Batra and coach Soumyadeep Roy will be settled on Sept. 11 and further steps will be taken. taken as soon as both sides present their side of the story.

“We will call Manika and coach Soumyadeep Roy on September 11 and we will meet with both of them and then we will decide what to do. We will appoint a committee on this matter the same day and they will find all aspects related to into this matter and after the commission’s investigation, we will decide what to do next,” Banerjee told ANI.

“We hope that the committee will answer the same day and that we will take further steps based on their investigation. Meanwhile, Soumyadeep will also have to submit his share to us. Both claim to have evidence against each other. We will meet on 11 see what evidence they have and on what basis they are talking,” he added.

Earlier, Banerjee had revealed that star sailor Manika had informed the union that national coach Soumyadeep had asked her to concede a match in March 2021.

“Yes, she wrote in her response to the show that Soumyadeep had asked her to concede a competition and that she refused to have him by her side during the Tokyo Olympics,” Banerjee told ANI.

Asked if the national team coach would be accused of fixation, Banerjee said: “You can’t call it match fixing until you have the full version from both sides. We need to hear what Soumyadeep has to say about Manika’s allegations.”

The differences between the two first came to light during the Tokyo Olympics, when Khel Ratna’s winner refused to take charge of Soumyadeep for her games. TTFI secretary Banerjee had made it clear that Manika’s refusal to have national coach Soumyadeep by her side during matches at the Tokyo Olympics would be questioned after the showpiece. (ANI)

