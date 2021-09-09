Blue Jays take advantage of vulnerable Yankees’ pitching to take seventh straight win





To win seven games in a row sometimes things have to go your way. Marcus Semien broke his ass to first base when his weak grounder landed on the grass of Yankee Stadium. New York shortstop Andrew Velazquez tried his best, but got the throw wide and Semien moved into second place. The throwing error opened the door to the biggest moment of the game. The next two batters of the seventh inning were unable to connect, but Teoscar Hernández eventually pushed a single from the opposite field past the diving second baseman to score the decisive run in Wednesday’s 6.–3 win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s home run in the ninth inning – his 41st of the year – off Aroldis Chapman added an extra twist to the knife as the Blue Jays added several insurance runs to close the case with a bang. Jays reliever Adam Cimber, who cut the heart of the Yankees order after coming in seventh, said the mood in the clubhouse has changed during the winning streak. “It’s very relaxed. Surprisingly relaxed. Everyone has fun,” Cimber said. “I think a few weeks ago, when we were grinding a little bit, it was a little bit more.” [like] guys pressing every point of view. “Now it seems like everyone is having fun. We just kind of let it go and whatever happens, happens.” The win brought a sigh of relief, as Toronto had plenty of chances to score, but initially failed to capitalize. Eventually the club broke through, but patience was the message early on. The Blue Jays worked a season high of 11 walks. Whether it was a free pass from four pitches or at bats like Hernández’ 13-pitch walk in the fifth, Toronto was very selective at the plate and the approach paid off. Make no mistake, New York’s pitching was subpar, but Jays’ batters didn’t go chasing either, causing the Yankees to dig deeper and deeper into the hole. All that early work was important too, as Toronto’s initial lead evaporated when Brett Gardner hit a three-run homerun off starter Alek Manoah to tie things up in the fifth inning. Manoah wasn’t super sharp – he walked three and walked three in his 5 2/3 innings work – but he did just enough to keep Toronto in the game. His change-up command was an important part of that. “I think with some aggressive hitters out there, the change kept them honest,” Manoah said. “I could throw it more, I could keep it in a good spot and not get injured with it. “The confidence is definitely there [the changeup]. There are games where I just don’t want to throw it, but that has nothing to do with the confidence, it just has to do with the situation. So if the situation calls for it, I definitely feel like I can dig into that.” Wins come in all different sizes, and while they didn’t lead from the start, baseball’s most powerful offense stood patiently, then attacked in the seventh, eighth and ninth inning to clinch a win in a tight ball game. But that’s what playoff teams do, they find ways to win. After taking three straight games at Yankee Stadium within 1.5 games of the second AL wildcard, Toronto certainly looks like a playoff team, and their rise in the standings supports that. “It’s only one game at a time,” said manager Charlie Montoyo. “It really is.” “Once again the pitching keeps us in the game and our five starters are doing great, which means we have a chance to win every night. Now our offense is doing great, our defense is doing great, we are playing great baseball.”

