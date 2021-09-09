Demetris Robertson says WRs “will shock a lot of people”





Aside from the offensive line, Auburn Football’s wide reception space was one of the biggest question marks going into the 2021 season. With all of quarterback Bo Nix’s primary goals heading for the NFL, the Tigers were left with receivers full of potential but none. experience. Freshman head coach Bryan Harsin tried to solve that problem by bringing UGA wide receiver Demetris Robertson to the Plains for his senior year of college football. Robertson started Saturday in the WR/Z position, catching three passes for 28 yards, in addition to carrying the ball once for seven yards, which is the most Robertson has touched the ball in one game since the 2020 season opener in Georgia. Of course, lack of playing time was one of the reasons that sent Robertson out of Athens in the first place. The wide receiver credited Coach Harsin as the reason for choosing to spend his final season on the Plains, by Auburn Undercover: “Mostly Coach Harsin,” Robertson said during a conversation with reporters on Tuesday. “When I met him, he was a really great, great person; he aligns with my values ​​and how I am as a person. But also on the pitch he is a great coach and he is there to push you and make you a better person and athlete.” As for the wide reception area, Robertson knew coming in that his role was to be the experienced, experienced leader for the younger guys in the group. The returning receivers on the Tigers’ roster for 2021 were just 23 catches in total last season. “My role on the team is to be a leader for the younger guys – to be consistent and show them how to practice and play in games,” said Robertson. “…I have a feeling this group will shock a lot of people as this season progresses.” The starting receivers remain the same for Auburn Football’s week two matchup, with senior Shedrick Jackson at WR/X, sophomore Ja’Varrius Johnson at WR/H and Robertson at WR/Z.

