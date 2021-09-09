Sports
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez Arrive at US Open
The Canadian tennis success story continues to add chapters at breakneck speed with Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez reaching the semifinals of the US Open for the first time in their short careers.
Auger-Aliassime, 21, and Fernandez, 19, are part of a new wave of Canadian tennis stars who are changing the image of the game in their country as a result of increased diversity.
Their breakthrough in New York marks the first time Canada has had two semifinalists in singles at the US Open. It comes after other Canadian success at Grand Slams: Bianca Andreescu won the US Open women’s title in 2019 and Denis Shapovalov reached the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon this year.
It remains a surprising story. Canada, with its famously rough winters, has a shortage of indoor courts and a shortage of junior players compared to more established tennis countries such as the United States, France and Germany. Canada’s best athletes still gravitate toward ice hockey, soccer, and other activities.
The four young Canadian tennis stars all have at least one immigrant parent. Auger-Aliassime and Fernandez were born and raised in Montreal.
It’s great for Canada, great for Quebec, Auger-Aliassime said Tuesday. I never thought there would be a day like this: a little girl and a boy from Montreal both in the US Open semifinals at the same time. It’s special to us. I hope people at home appreciate the moment too. We do a lot.
Auger Aliassime is biracial. His mother, Marie Auger, is French Canadian, and his father, Sam Aliassime, emigrated from Togo to Canada. Fernandez’s mother, Irene, was born in Toronto to parents originally from the Philippines. Fernandez’s father and coach, Jorge, immigrated with his family to Canada from Ecuador at the age of 4.
Born near Toronto, Andreescu is the only child of Romanian immigrants. Born in Tel Aviv, Shapovalov is the son of a Russian father and a Ukrainian mother.
I think we all share that immigrant story, Andreescu said in a recent interview. I can certainly empathize with a lot of people in Canada, because I think it’s very multicultural, and I think we can all be an inspiration that way.
Sport remains a stepping stone to success for immigrant families in many cultures, and professional tennis is full of examples. Retired American star Andre Agassi is the son of an Iranian Olympic boxer; Michael Chang, another retired American star, is the son of immigrants from Taiwan. Alexander Zverev, a semifinalist at this year’s US Open, was born in Germany to Russian parents.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence, Jorge Fernandez said in an interview on Wednesday. Immigrant families bring a lot of hard work to court. They bring a lot of toughness and self-sacrifice. They may not know anything about the sport, but they know what it means to work hard.
Jorge Fernandez was a professional football player, not a competitive tennis player, and taught himself the game, as did Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams. Auger-Aliassimes’ father is a tennis coach with an academy in Quebec City.
Jorge Fernandez said he and Sam would compare Aliassime notes and exchange ideas as they watched their kids practice and compete in Montreal.
We would share our experiences, our hopes and frustrations, Fernandez said. I think we are both immigrants and have a lot in common.
But while Jorge Fernandez has remained his daughters’ primary coach and the family moved to Florida for training purposes, Sam Aliassime relinquished the coaching role to others. Auger-Aliassime has been training with Tennis Canada, the national sports board, since his early teens. His coaches were former professionals such as Frdric Niemeyer and the French Guillaume Marx and Frdric Fontang.
Fontang remains his main coach and in December Auger-Aliassime also began working with Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach. Toni Nadal has been in the Auger-Aliassimes corner and player box in New York as a coaching consultant.
I think he has helped me improve the consistency of my game, the quality of my movements and my focus, said Auger-Aliassime, who will face #2 placed Daniil Medvedev on Friday. On the one hand you have Frdric, my head coach, who has been with me since I was very young and who knows every aspect of myself and my game. He has the long-term vision for me. You’ve got Toni who’s been to the places we ever want to go, won these big tournaments and is number 1 in the world. I think he brings that belief that this is something achievable.
Canadian players have also shown each other what is possible. Eugenie Bouchard was ranked number 5 in 2014, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open and the Wimbledon final. Born in Montenegro to immigrant parents, Milos Raonic was ranked No. 3 in 2016, beating Roger Federer at Wimbledon before losing to Andy Murray in the final.
I think they’re all pushing each other, and I think that’s part of it, said Sylvain Bruneau, the former coach of Bouchard and Andreescu, who is the director of women’s professional tennis at Tennis Canada. I think Genie helped Bianca do it right by doing what she did and showing that you can be Canadian and be at a national tennis center and develop your game there and have some success. And I think Bianca did that for Leylah. And I know there is a feeling that anything can be achieved. Fifteen years ago, we wanted to become a tennis nation and take development seriously. Great resources have been deployed and I think we are now seeing the benefits.
Tennis Canada has not helped all players to the same extent. Shapovalov and Fernandez have often worked independently, but Michael Downey, the president of Tennis Canada, said the federation has provided some measure of support, be it financially or in the form of wildcards and training opportunities for all four young stars.
I think all of this just reinforces that there isn’t one way to develop a great player, Downey said in an interview on Wednesday. As a federation, we are there as a facilitator, whether that’s hands-on development with Felix or helping out in other ways.
The pandemic was a challenge. The National Bank Open tennis tournament remains Tennis Canada’s main source of funding, and the men’s and women’s events were both canceled last year, leading to a Canadian dollar deficit of $8 million, according to Downey.
That’s a lot of money for a small federation, Downey said. We didn’t have the kind of reserves to get us through that kind of loss.
There were layoffs and major cuts to the player development program, and the federation took out a Canadian dollar 20 million loan. But the National Bank Open this year took place with limited attendance, and Downey said Tennis Canada will turn a profit this year.
That makes it an easier road for us to 2022 and 2023, he said. But in the end, part of the reason things got better financially was that we didn’t invest in tennis development. We only spent 40 percent of what we normally spend, and we really want to ramp it up again.
Downey, like the Canadian players, is well aware that this is a breakthrough moment for tennis in Canada, a moment that is important not to waste.
A sign of the times, while this is Canada’s first year to have two semifinalists in US Open singles, this is the first time the United States, the traditional tennis powerhouse, has not even had a singles quarterfinalist.
Who could have ever imagined that? said Bruneau.
David Waldstein and Ben Rothenberg contributed reporting
