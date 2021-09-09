Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez Arrive at US Open

Fontang remains his main coach and in December Auger-Aliassime also began working with Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach. Toni Nadal has been in the Auger-Aliassimes corner and player box in New York as a coaching consultant.

I think he has helped me improve the consistency of my game, the quality of my movements and my focus, said Auger-Aliassime, who will face #2 placed Daniil Medvedev on Friday. On the one hand you have Frdric, my head coach, who has been with me since I was very young and who knows every aspect of myself and my game. He has the long-term vision for me. You’ve got Toni who’s been to the places we ever want to go, won these big tournaments and is number 1 in the world. I think he brings that belief that this is something achievable.

Canadian players have also shown each other what is possible. Eugenie Bouchard was ranked number 5 in 2014, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and French Open and the Wimbledon final. Born in Montenegro to immigrant parents, Milos Raonic was ranked No. 3 in 2016, beating Roger Federer at Wimbledon before losing to Andy Murray in the final.

I think they’re all pushing each other, and I think that’s part of it, said Sylvain Bruneau, the former coach of Bouchard and Andreescu, who is the director of women’s professional tennis at Tennis Canada. I think Genie helped Bianca do it right by doing what she did and showing that you can be Canadian and be at a national tennis center and develop your game there and have some success. And I think Bianca did that for Leylah. And I know there is a feeling that anything can be achieved. Fifteen years ago, we wanted to become a tennis nation and take development seriously. Great resources have been deployed and I think we are now seeing the benefits.