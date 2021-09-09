Jenna Benefeito leads Case hockey to win that breaks Somerset-Berkley’s 55-game win streak

Yost, who assisted on the winner when Benefeito slipped a shot from SB goalkeeper Sydney Dufresne, scored the tie-in goal 55 seconds after the Blue Devils struck. Yost also scored a couple of goals in a win over New Bedford on Tuesday.

I think the girls at the time were like, we’re all in it, Martel said.

Megan Smith then gave Case the lead, 2-1, with a goal before the hosts answered for 2-2.

Case also got a great 18-save effort from sophomore keeper Anna Michaud.

Anna just throws it in the net, Michaud said. She really wanted today’s win, and she worked extremely hard. She’s just there in the clutch moments.

Masconomet 9, Sausage 0 Maggie Sturgis scored four goals and Lily Conway provided one goal and two assists to lead Masco to Northeastern Conference victory.

New Bedford 2, Barnstable 1 Sarah Ramos scored goals in the second and third quarters as host Whalers took the non-league season opening win. Senior Reagan Hicks, assisted by Riley Carpenter, scored first for Barnstable.

Sandwich 7, Plymouth North 1 Haley McLaughlin scored three goals and had two assists and Paige Hawkins added two goals and three assists to lead the No. 7 Blue Knights into the season-opening nonleague.

Boys soccer

Braintree 1, Canton 1 Freshman Calum McClorey opened the scoring in the season debut for the Wamps (0-0-1) before the Bulldogs (0-0-1) tied the game with a goal from junior Jake McCabe.

Hopkinton 2, Medfield 0 Tora Ito and Andrew Gaughan each scored to lead the Hillers (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Warriors (0-1) in Tri-Valley action. Ito and Owen Schnur provided assists and Max Nye shutout the net.

KIPP Academy 9, Greater Lawrence 2 Marco Escobar’s six-goal performance and Kevin Rodriguez’s four assists helped KIPP Academy (2-0) beat the Reggies (1-1) in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference game. Escobar has nine goals in two games and is 22 goals away from 100 goals.

Medway 2, Dover Sherborn 0 Junior Marco Perugini scored both goals and led the Mustangs (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Raiders (0-1) in a Tri-Valley matchup.

North Read 2, Pentucket 2 Will Roberts and Liam Sullivan both scored a goal and an assist for Pentucket (0-0-1) in a Cape Ann League draw against the Hornets (0-0-1).

Old Rochester 5, Fairhaven 2 Matt Carvalhos’ three-goal performance coupled with three assists from George Barrys led the Bulldogs (1-0) to a season-opening win over the Blue Devils (0-1) in a South Coast Conference matchup.

Rockland 6, Holbrook 1 Six separate players Ryan Sullivan, Jake Lucas, Gavin Norton, Joao Faria, Luis Araujo and Matheus Gomes found the back of the net to send Rockland (1-1) past Holbrook (0-1).

Wareham 3, Upper Cape 2 Senior Ryker King (2) and junior Nathan Wiley (1) scored to give the Vikings (1-0) victory over the Rams (0-1) in their season opener. Senior Luke Wiley and Group Eight Boonsong Ouellette each contributed with assists.

girls soccer

Bridgewater Raynham 4, Middleborough 2 Junior Lily Ford (2 goals, 1 assist) was a staple for the Trojans (1-0) in the nonleague victory.

Holliston 5, Ashland 1 With the season-opening Tri-Valley League win, the host Panthers extended their unbeaten run to 33 games over three seasons. Kaitlin OConnell scored two goals and Tatum Cordon, Anya Holden and Mia Wolfgang scored one each.

Marshfield 5, hull 0 Nadja Kiziuk found the back of the net twice and Maggie Tiernan shutout the visiting Rams in the nonleague win.

Newburyport 2, Triton 0 Deirdre McElhinney and Natalie Degraves each found the back of the net in the first half and Gabby Loughran made four saves to earn the Clippers shutout in the season-opening Cape Ann win.

North Reading 2, Pentucket 0 Jackie Magner (5 saves) and Maggie Shulz (4 saves) split time in the net for the Hornets (1-0) en route to the Cape Ann League shutout. The North Readings goals came from Isabella Cannalonga and a penalty from Samantha Magner.

Rockland 5, Holbrook 1 Emilee Dunham scored four goals for the Bulldogs (1-0) in a season-opening South Shore win.

Watertown 3, Arlington Catholic 0 Lily Lambo scored the Raiders’ first goal (1-0) in just 13 minutes and Molly Sheehan scored two more in the nonconference clash.

Cross country guys

Lowell 15, Haverhill 50 Sophomore Jack Courtney and Frank Kelly took first and second respectively, leading the Red Raiders to a perfect season opening in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Somerville 19, Chelsea 40 Junior Sam Buckley completed the 2.6-mile Blessing of the Bay Boat House course along the Mystic River at 2:31 PM to help the Highlanders on their way to Greater Boston League victory. Atticus Kaye came in second.

Cross-country skiing girls

Somerville 26, Chelsea 29 Chelsea’s Gizelle Rodriguez earned individual honors with her 18:29 finish on the 2.6-mile Blessing of the Bay Boat House course, but with Anna Louise Siebler in second and other strong finishes, the host Highlanders took the Greater Boston League victory .

boys golf

Brookline 66, Brockton 30 Josh Lee shot a 3-over-par 38 to lead the Warriors to a season-opening, non-conference win at Putterham GC.

Gloucester 159, Rockport 137 Jack Costanzo (2-over, 32 points) led the Fishermen to Cape Ann League victory over Rockport Country Club. Nick White (29 points), Drew Johnson (26) and Dan OLeary (26 points) also contributed.

Hingham 255, Scituate 260 Carson Erick, Victor San Antonio and Drew Golden each turned 40 in the Patriot League win for the Harbormen (1-1) at the Widows Walk GC.

Medfield 232, Millis 278 Henry Reilly shot a 1-over-par 36 and the Warriors (2-0) took the Tri-Valley League win at Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton.

North Reading 152, Manchester Essex 85 Sophomore Isabel Brozena was the medalist for the Hornets (3-0) in Cape Ann’s win at Hillview Golf Course.

Quincy 266, Whitman-Hanson 277 The Presidents (2-1) took the Patriot League victory thanks to strong performances from Dylan Green and Jack Dunn, who each carded 41s.

Bishop Feehan 160, Bishop Stang 194 Even par-36 appearances by Junior Redmond Podkowa and Freshman Matt Oliveira helped the Spartans (1-0) defeat their Catholic Central League opponents at New Bedford Country Club.

Girls Volleyball

Quincy 3, barn 2 The matchup between the No. 2 Red Hawks and the 13th-ranked presidents felt much closer to a tournament game than a season opener, Quincy coach Jacqui Niosi said after her team had a 19-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11 win.

We were excited about the opportunity and just wanted to play hard, Niosi said. Every time you play against a team of that caliber, you just try your best and take advantage of the opportunity.

The Presidents did just that, kicking off their campaign with an exciting win thanks to the performances of Annika Schmitt (8 kills, 9 aces), Bridget Hoare (13 kills), Colleen Moran (12 kills), and Mona Ly (29 digs).

Apponequet 3, Durfee 1 Impressive performances from Sofia Estrella (9 kills, 3 aces), Mia Comeau (13 assists, 3 kills) and Lacie Nolin (14 counts) propelled the Lakers (1-0) to the season-opening win.

Billerica 3, Medford 0 Stephanie Sardella (12 kills), Kailey Roche (20 assists, 10 service points, 5 aces) and Grace Jones (18 digs, 9 service points, 5 aces) paced the Indians to nonleague victory.

Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 0 Gracie Dailey (10 kills, 4 aces) and Brooke McFadden (22 assists, 2 aces) made a formidable senior duo for the Hawks (1-0) as they defeated their Commonwealth foe in straight sets.

Falmouth 3, Mashpee 0 Setter Camille Leites 15 assists and nine service points helped the Clippers win their season-opening nonleague matchup.

Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 0 Madi Franz recorded 11 kills and four aces for the Crusaders in the Commonwealth win. Avery Tucker and Kylee McDonough have five aces each.

North Quincy 3, Fontbonne 0 The Red Raiders (1-0) won their season-opening match behind 15 combined aces from Flora Chen (9) and Olivia Bailey (6), along with five kills apiece from Kaila Jacques and Jen Lee. Stephanie Huang also contributed four aces and six graves.

Saint Joseph Prep 3, Cristo Rey 0 Excellent serves from Liz Cassidy (16 aces) and Brigid Duffy (10 aces) helped the Phoenix (1-0) defeat their Catholic central foe in straight sets.

Emma Healy, Craig Larson, Ethan McDowell and Christopher Williams also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email [email protected].