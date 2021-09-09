Penultimate round of Port Lincoln table tennis played | Port Lincoln Times





PORT LINCOLN TABLE TENNIS Dodgers 7 (26) beats Lions 5 (18) In a critical game for Lions to keep their final chances alive, they crumbled late only to sniff the final from very far away. They now need different results to go about their business. It was really good to see Corey Stephens back there and he really should fit in full time next season. He came close to knocking out women’s open champion Sally Kunze, eventually falling at the last hurdle 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7, 5-11. Dodgers Darren Atkins was leading 2-1 over fellow number one Nathy Fong and at 8-8 in the fifth it looked promising but in a total fizzle to end the game. De Fongster said “that’s enough” and won the last three points of the match without batting an eyelid. Score is Nathos 11-4, 8-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8. Best for Dodgers was the great Slav Kolega who cleaned the house with four, while for Lions it was Sally, Martin Sheridan and Nath who won 2/4. Gladiators 9 (30) def Croppos 3 (15) Top v bottom saw the result exactly as it looked on paper. As hard as the Croppos squad tried, they just failed to finish their close matches, with the exception of an absolute humdinger when Croppos number two Benny Southam defeated Rusty Fordham 9-11, 12-10, 5-12, 12-10, 12-10. Best for Gladiators was Joe Perone with his standard four. The best thing for Croppos was Benji Southam beating his two singles matches for two of his team’s three wins. Tigers 7 (24) beats Panthers 5 (24) Massively exciting game with both teams on seven wins and to consolidate a final spot. The positive for Panthers was a performance by a previously winless Tim Palmer who we thought must have sent his twin brother off as not only did he consistently play well with a brand new bat but he won both of his singles matches in uncharted waters and took them both with you. in four series. A definite ‘name in the paper’ kind of performance and well done to him. The doubles was where Tigers were the best winning all four offers, they learned well as a team and proved that to win the draw you have to win doubles matches. Panthers had to kick their wounds and now have to fight hard against the same side next week to get in to qualify for the last four places. As for the matches, the two Great Flinders played Yallunda Flat teammates with number one Isaac Telfer and number five Wade Gray played with Tigers’ Wade who somehow scored a huge upset win and boy was he happy about it. Gray rose after nearly wiping out a comfortable 2-0 lead. 11-6, 11-6 10-12, 7-11, 12-10. PLAY: Young gun Kynan Vidovich takes on Pat Hurrell. Photo: included Lions 6 (21) beats Dodgers 6 (20) In a game where the result would not affect the shape of the final, it was the Lions who held the Dodgers side at the bottom. One of the matches of the evening was Dodgers happiness square winner Leigh Povey, who snuck home in a five-set fight with James Siviour 11-9, 11-3, 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 . That was the only game that went the entire game. Best for Dodgers was Leigh with three wins, while Lions cleared Evan Siviour with four majors. Croppos 8 (27) beats Gladiators 4 (23) The singles were evenly split over the two rounds but it was the doubles where the Croppos side seemed to do just that, but it was better to win all four of the offerings. A key game of the evening was for the two firearms brothers Kynan and Kiarna Vidovich, with Croppos Kiarna snapping her brother’s ear and taking the win 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 1-11, 11-7. The best for Gladiators were Bill Broughton and Wayde Heidenreich who won their respective singles and Croppos best were Ralph Sandford, Pat Hurrell, Kiarna and Garry Weetra who all won three of their four in a massive team effort. Panthers 8 (27) beats Tigers 4 (15) Tigers gave it a shot to try and give the Panthers side juggernaut their first loss of the season. It wasn’t to be with the Panthers guys who turned out to be too strong. Lance Barnett had an absolute epic with Cheryl King just sneaking home to win 5-11, 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 13-11. Tigers Beckmanns tried their best, but it wasn’t their night. Best for Tigers was Troy Weetra who seems to have found his groove and kills the bottom half of the B class by winning three more out of four, while for Panthers Jack Barnett and John Theakstone both won 3/4. With the finals just around the corner, next week each team will play the final minor round against the team they played tonight. There are four of the six teams that are all fighting for that last spot and whichever team comes in it’s a live chance to win it all.

