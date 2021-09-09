Sports
Jason Heyward’s walk-off homer lifts Cubs in victory over the Reds
The Cubs had played their best baseball in the first nine innings on Wednesday. But even after a solid start on pitching and a great night out from the bullpen, they needed a big hit in the 10th to take the win.
That’s true Jason Heyward came inside.
Heyward stepped to the plate with runners on the corners, looking to end the game by putting the ball in play.
He did more than that. Heyward crushed a three-run, walk-off home run from the videoboard in right field to give the Cubs a 4-1 win and a series win against the Reds
The Doubter was Heyward’s second walk-off hit this season and his first walk-off blast since May 8, 2019, against the Marlins.
That’s a fun way to end a baseball game with a guy as good as [Jason] hitting such a baseball, interim manager Andy Vegetable said. It was really nice to see him come through at that moment.
Happ stays warm with another homer
There is no batter in baseball who has been better than… Ian Happ. He was almost at the bottom of the plate a month ago, but has made quite the turnaround to save his season.
Happ continued his scorching hot piece with a huge punch in the first inning.
The 444-foot shot nearly landed on Sheffield Avenue, giving the Cubs a quick 1-0 lead.
It was Happ’s third consecutive homerun game. Since August 13, he has a .371/.404/.787 slash with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI.
There’s a lot involved in the job and finding what you think is going to work for you on a daily basis, Happ said recently. The other part is kind of getting away from the mechanics and just finding a way to be on time and trusting that you are on time and that you will have the ability to be successful.
There are a few mechanical things that fall into place. But it’s more just being on time and not missing some of those pitches I’ve been waiting for.
Mills shines in no decision
right-handed Alec Mills has done well since getting a spot in the rotation and he was arguably the team’s most consistent starter in the second half.
Mills spun another gem and threw six innings of a one-run ball in a no-decision.
The lone run he gave up came in the fourth inning on a solo homerun by Joey Votto. He struckout three batters and walked one.
He is starting to make a strong case to be in the team rotation next season. Mills has allowed three earned runs or less in 15 of his 16 starts.
Martini recalled from Triple-A Iowa
The Cubs recalled outfielder Nick Martinic of Triple-A Iowa before the game.
Martini will take the place of outfielder Michael Hermosillo, who entered the 10-day injured list with a strained left forearm and will be out for the remainder of the season.
Martini went 1-for-12 in his first stint with the Cubs. He hit .267/.387/.444 with 11 home runs in 78 games with the I-Cubs.
Hermosillo finished the season with a respectable .737 OPS in 16 games with two doubles and three home runs.
